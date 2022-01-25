How Well Do You Know Your Country? Test Your Republic Day Knowledge With This Quiz

As we gear up to celebrate India's Republic day, it is time to test your patriotic knowledge. Let's see how high you can score on this quiz!
1. In which year was the first Republic Day celebrated?
via Wikepedia
2. How many articles does India's constitution have?
via ANI
3. In which year was the first Republic day parade at Rajpath held?
via Indiascanner
4. How long did Dr B.R. Ambedkar take to draft the constitution?
via ThePrint
5. Who was the first leader invited to be the chief guest for the first Republic Day parade?
via Zeenews
6. Where was the tricolour flag hoisted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on January 26, 1930?
via News18
7. How many hand-written copies of the Indian constitution exist?
via Hindustan Times
8. Where are the hand-written copies kept?
via Economic Times
How do you think you did?
Result