The champion of women's rights, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday. She took her final breath at her home in Washington at the age of 87.

After battling cancer five times, she succumbed to complications due to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She was a force to reckon with and was deeply admired by women across the world, especially for her stance towards gender equality, abortion rights, civil rights and liberties. She was the second woman to serve the Supreme Court in America. The 2018 American documentary film, RBG gave the world an insight into the life of this brilliant woman.

Fondly known as Notorious RBG, she dictated a statement to her daughter that read that she not be replaced till a new president is installed in America.

RBG, you are a super hero🕊♥️For those that don’t know, she spent every day fighting for equal rights, women’s rights, LGTBQ+ rights, affordable healthcare AND MORE... Thank you for fighting for all of us. Thank you for being so brave. Your work will never go unappreciated. pic.twitter.com/TFHkANLVhG — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 19, 2020

We have lost a true champion who protected the rights of all Americans. Ruth Bader Ginsburg you inspired generations of women. Your words and powerful dissents are part of the impressive legacy you leave behind. We'll continue the work. Thank you Notorious RBG ✊🏽 #VOTE #VOTE2020 pic.twitter.com/cOAw9dUKX4 — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) September 19, 2020

To wield ones life as a sword that cuts thru injustice requires a will & strength mightier than any muscle. Slight of stature & grand in grace RBG was only notorious 2 those threatened by fairness and equality. She leaves us on a Holy day & hopefully will bring us 2gthr. RIP💜RBG pic.twitter.com/qPyo2m1bOO — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) September 19, 2020

Terribly sad news about the passing of RBG a woman who wouldn’t take no as answer, and made the world a better place through her determination and strong will.

Sad times pic.twitter.com/c3dAWOwVMR — Susie McCabe (@susie_mccabe) September 19, 2020

I am heartbroken. And, frankly, terrified. #RBG was one of the greatest women — one of the greatest human beings — we have ever beheld. I fear for what is to come. — Anthony Rapp Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) September 19, 2020

I hope we can all appreciate the legacy of someone so incredibly brave and courageous as #RBG, and put politics aside for a moment and just honor her. She deserves that. 💔 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 19, 2020

She will be greatly missed but her legacy will continue to inspire.