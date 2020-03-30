Migrant workers all across the country have been facing terrible problems ever since PM Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country. Each day, we hear stories of them walking hundreds of miles because they have nowhere else to live in the cities they work in.

And yet, the lockdown did not hit the 131 workers of Porapad, Kerala as hard as it did in several other places.

Khader is reportedly spending Rs 8,000 per day to provide them with food. So he has already spent Rs 80,000 already.

I don't mind that because I was once in their position.

- Abdul Khader

Khader had employed a few of these migrant workers in his fields when he heard about the lockdown.

When I heard of the lockdown, I did not think twice before taking over their responsibility.

- Abdul Khader

When asked the expense of this, he said:

That's ok. What if the corona takes me tomorrow. The best thing money can do is the satiate the hunger of a person... They are all worried. Their family is worried because of what they see on television.

However, Khader was also of the opinion that the government must do something to get them home since their families must be worried.

