On Friday, the special court in Mumbai rejected the bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.



Reportedly, the court states that they can't be granted bail keeping in mind the current scenario of the Sushant Singh case.

After the verdict, Rhea's lawyer commented that:

Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court.

The NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty and Rhea Chakraborty regarding a drug abuse case linked to Sushant Singh's death.