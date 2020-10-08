Whether it's the right mix of talent, personality and hardwork or simply their birth right that bought them all the fortune, these kids are surely living the dream.

Yes, they've become millionaires at quite an early age and in case you are wondering who they are, here's a list of some of the richest kids in the world.

1. Prince George Alexander Louis

Age: 7

Net worth: $3 billion

Yes, even though he's just 7 years old, today Prince George of Cambridge, son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, his Duchess is amongst the wealthiest kids in the world, all thanks to his royal parents.

2. Princess Charlotte

Age: 5

Net worth: $5 billion

Princess Charlotte is part of the British Royal family. She is the daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, his Duchess. She might be younger to Prince George but her $5 billion net worth is enough to make most CEOs and celebrities blush.

3. Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead

Age: 14

Net worth: $3 million

Dannielynn is the daughter of Anna Nicole Smith, former American Playboy model actress and TV personality. She inherited the riches after her mother passed away in 2007 when she was only one year old. She began modeling at the age of 6 for famous brands like Guess. In fact, in 2013 she became the face of Guess Girl’s Spring Line. She has also made appearances on many TV shows.



4. Knox & Vivienne Jolie Pitt

Age: 12

Net worth: $67.5 million

For those who don't know, Knox and Vivienne are the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Even before they were born, the media was trying to get their exclusive pictures. Apparently, one picture got sold for $14 million, making it the most expensive celebrity photograph ever taken. These two have inherited quite a fortune, all thanks to their famous parents.





5. Valentina Paloma Pinault

Age: 13

Net worth: $12 million

Valentina is the daughter of Mexican American film actress, producer and director Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, a French billionaire. Certainly, her parents individually also have huge net worths and have created quite an empire but, all of that is going to be owned by Valentina in the near future.

6. Ryan Kaji

Age: 9

Net worth: $100 million

Ryan is a famous YouTuber who made a fortune by reviewing new toys and playing with them. He started reviewing toys when he was 3 years old and ever since then, there's no looking back for him. His YouTube channel, Ryan's World has more than 26 million subscribers so you can imagine how popular he is.

7. Blue Ivy Carter

Age: 8

Net worth: $1 million to $5 million

Daughter of popular singers Jay Z and Beyoncé, Blue Ivy is enjoying a life that most of us can only dream of. She is following her parents footsteps and is on the path of becoming a singer. Blue Ivy’s parents are pretty powerful and wealthy, having a combined net worth of over a billion dollars, all of which is going to be inherited by her.



8. Moziah Bridges

Age: 15

Moziah launched his own brand of bow ties after he couldn’t find any bow ties he liked in the stores. He learnt how to make ties from his grandmother and started selling them on Etsy. Mo is still the CEO of Mo’s Bows and is doing well for himself.

9. Evan Herdigram

Age: 15

Net worth: $1.9 million

This teenager started his own YouTube channel, EvanTubeHD when he was only 5 years old. He reviews toys and posts videos of himself gaming across three channels. He is still active on YouTube and he keeps posting content on his channel religiously.

10. Isabella Barrett

Age: 14

Net worth: $1.9 million

She is the co-owner of Glitzy Girl. After quitting the popular TLC reality show, Toddlers & Tiaras in 2013, Isabella launched her own jewellery line when she was 13 years old. Now, she also has her own adult and child couture clothing company, Bound by the Crown Couture.

11. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Age: 7, 4, 2, 1 respectively

Net worth: $10 million each

The West siblings are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. These siblings can inherit a combine net worth of more than $1000,000,000. Apparently, their father will also give them $10 million dollars each over their trust funds and savings once they turn 18.

12. Maxima and August Zuckerberg

Age: 4 and 3 respectively

Net worth: $74 billion combined

Both the daughters of Facebook Co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg might still be young but, they are worth millions of dollars. Though their parents don't plan on spoiling their kids, but both the daughters will be pretty sorted for life, all thanks to the empire their parents have built over the years.

