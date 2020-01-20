Radio Mirchi anchor and Jockey, RJ Sayema shared a hertwarming video on her Twitter account talking about the plight of Kashmiri pandits. As a part of her dissertation on Kashmiri Pandits, for her Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree at the University of Delhi, Sayema interviewed numerous Kashmiri Pandit families. 

In her video, she shared the hesitation that she felt, being a Muslim and talking about these issues with the refuges who had been terrorised in the name of religion.  

She went on to say that when she finally asked a family if they were uncomfortable about her religion, they brushed it aside. 

Twitter is in awe of her words and is applauding her for spreading a positive message. 

Her positivity is contageous! 