Radio Mirchi anchor and Jockey, RJ Sayema shared a hertwarming video on her Twitter account talking about the plight of Kashmiri pandits. As a part of her dissertation on Kashmiri Pandits, for her Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree at the University of Delhi, Sayema interviewed numerous Kashmiri Pandit families.

I wrote my dissertation on "Internally Displaced People: A Study of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi". They narrated their pain and agony to me. I asked them 'Do you hate me as I am a Muslim?'. This is what they told me. #KashmiriPandits pic.twitter.com/s4zOk8nRIc — RJ Sayema (@MirchiSayema) 19 January 2020

In her video, she shared the hesitation that she felt, being a Muslim and talking about these issues with the refuges who had been terrorised in the name of religion.

She went on to say that when she finally asked a family if they were uncomfortable about her religion, they brushed it aside.

Didnt finish viewing this Sayema. Was in tears midway. Fully relate to what you narrated personally. — PArti (@artiprakash) 19 January 2020

My Father's family was shunted from their Lahore roots during partition. (He also knew Urdu btw). My Mother's family has seen riots, brutal murders close front staying in Amritsar.

Neither of them EVER indoctrinated us against any community — Kiran Martis ‏‎‎کیرن مارٹیس (@kiranmartis9) 19 January 2020

you are not only a beautiful voice and face but also a beautiful human being. Keep learning. keep spreading language of love. Thank you. — ANIKET (@AniketBhagwat32) 19 January 2020

People like you are the reason I believe the damage done by hate mongers to the fabric of our country is not beyond repair...thank you ! — Karuna (@KarunaOnline) 19 January 2020

You are a true champion of Human Rights. Unbiased views.

Beautiful i heard ur say on Kashmiri pandit and you are very correct, i have my office in srinagar since 2011, i did my analysis by taking with Sikh and muslims. Yes it is true terrorist made Pandits leave, but who were these terrorist, kashmiri muslims no. But they got bad name — DAK (@Crickettweets79) 19 January 2020

Such a beautiful soul you're @MirchiSayema . My father's family has seen so many riots in bengal. My grandmother had to leave her land overnight during partition but never did they blame any community for the same and instead taught us to live in peace & harmony. — Priyanka Banerjee (@iampriyanka_pb) 19 January 2020

As Always, You Are Proving That You Are Having Beautiful Soul. https://t.co/xdQGgWNDyM — Raaz Dheeraj Sharma✍️❤️ (@withraaz) 19 January 2020

