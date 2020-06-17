In an unusual turn of events, a delivery boy in Karachi was returned his things after they were stolen by robbers.



Going about his work, the delivery boy was returning to his bike after delivering a package. He was approached by two robbers on another bike.

Recorded on video, one of them sitting pillion gets off the motorcycle and appears to rob him. The delivery boy starts crying. Seeing this, the robbers have a change of heart and they return the boy's valuables.

According to local Pakistani media, robbers took money, mobile phone and other possessions of the delivery boy.

Before leaving, they are seen hugging and shaking hands with him.

WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral.



For more: https://t.co/sjyrWUXJoc pic.twitter.com/GsgmurCNAw — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 16, 2020

This video since then has gone viral on social media and people have been praising this act.

Lesson: it’s never too late to do the right thing. — Sarah (@sarahHsnNqvi) June 16, 2020

Humanity still prevails and atleast some code of conduct is there so thats good to know — Danial Rahim (@daniyalrahim5) June 16, 2020

Touching 🥺



These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them. — Laaleen لعلین ✒ (@laaleen) June 16, 2020

This delivery boy must be very needy and working very hard just to make two ends meet. That's why he just broke down.

We should help such people as much as we can.

Appreciate the robbers for sparing him. It proves that apparently bad people can have good qualities. — Tariq Alvi demands ووٹ کی عزت (@TariqAlvi18) June 16, 2020

Seems like they are not robbers by choice but the system,condition made them Robbers — AAK (@AshfaqAk_) June 16, 2020

It is just so heartwarming to see people correcting their mistakes and doing the right thing!