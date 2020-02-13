Steve Irwin, the famous 'Crocodile Hunter' who was also a celebrated television personality, wildlife expert, environmentalist and conservationist, is still fondly remembered by his family and fans.

How do I know that for sure? Well, recently his son, Robert Irwin, took to Instagram after recreating one of his dad's iconic photographs. And, this left social media users with a sense of nostalgia.

Robert was dressed in the Irwin family's trademark khaki uniform that he paired with a leather wrist-watch.

He was photographed cuddling the adorable critter and cradling it in his hands. At first glance almost everyone mistook Robert to be Steve and so did we.

The resemblance is just uncanny, isn't it? Just compare the two pictures above and decide for yourself.

Robert's resemblance to his late father also became a hot topic of discussion among social media users who flooded his post with their reactions.

Steve Irwin died in September 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.



Robert posing like his dad really brings back some fond memories.

