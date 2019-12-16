The demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 was a communal blot of India's secular constitution. And it ignited a fight that is being fought to this day.

But for Karnataka’s Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School located in Dakshina Kannada district’s Kalladka, this event was an event that required enactment by the students of 11th and 12th grade.

In a video going viral on Twitter, at least a hundred students, dressed in white shirts and saffron dhotis are seen charging towards a poster of Babri Masjid as the narrator describes the event on a loudspeaker.

A school in Karnataka run by a RSS leader is making it's students re-enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid



This is the future of education in India when the RSS-BJP takeover of our society is complete.



And this is why it's our duty to resist.pic.twitter.com/eg7IPzz3zw — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 16, 2019

According to reports, this 'function' featured guests lile the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several ministers from Karnataka.

These kids not only demolished the mosque but also built the Ram Mandir, much to the delight and applause of the esteemed guests.

Another formation d school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such performances enabled d school ensure all of its 3800+ school children participate in d annual festival of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/IdaoySuBY4 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 16, 2019

Twitter has been quick to criticise this event.

Horrible, filling hatred into minds of school children is very dangerous for our INDIA. — Chitragupta P (@p_chitragupta) December 16, 2019

And I thought Leila was a scifi fantasy show.. — Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2590) December 16, 2019

You actually think they care? These kids will be filled with hatred for others.. how long will such a society survive? — zaheer (@drzzzzzz) December 16, 2019

The school is owned by RSS leader and the organisation's south-central region executive committee member, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.