In response to an RTI query, the National Informatics Centre that designs government websites recently said that it has no information on who created the Aarogya Setu app. 

This contact tracing app was made mandatory to download by the central government and was branded as a key tool to fight Covid-19 in India. But, it turns out the government itself isn't sure of who developed the app. 

After, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said that it has no clue regarding who created the Aarogya Setu app, Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov and Digital India Corporation issued a clarification. He said:

There is no confusion amongst government ministries as to who created the Aarogya Setu app. The application was created by the NIC and the Information Technology Ministry in partnership with a private entity.  

As per the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, it is mandatory to download the Aarogya Setu app before entering restaurants, cinema halls, metro stations, and boarding flights. 

However, a lot of security concerns have been raised regarding the app in the recent past. 