In response to an RTI query, the National Informatics Centre that designs government websites recently said that it has no information on who created the Aarogya Setu app.

This contact tracing app was made mandatory to download by the central government and was branded as a key tool to fight Covid-19 in India. But, it turns out the government itself isn't sure of who developed the app.

And, desi Twitter is not being able to digest this information. Here's how they reacted to this piece of news.

Irony is that Arogya sethu app was built for tracing COVID-19 And Now everyone is tracing who build the App 🤣🤣🤣🤣#ArogyaSethuApp — AMit RAina (@AmitRaina2933) October 29, 2020

Everyone in Modi Sarkar is clueless on who built #ArogyaSethuApp,



Looks like Wolf Gupta of White Hat Jr designed the #ArogyaSethuApp. pic.twitter.com/2iT1NbpR9V — Partha Chakraborty (@ParthaC75716570) October 29, 2020

Aarogya Setu App is not an Act of God; it is an Act Of Fraud#ArogyaSethuApp pic.twitter.com/5bkIjFj3mH — Arsalan Khalid (@Arsalankhalid02) October 29, 2020

People are confused who made the #ArogyaSethuApp

Deep down we all know it was Chintu : pic.twitter.com/ljELxS4Zsf — Ishita ❤️ (@ishistarx) October 29, 2020

RTI activists: Who is the creator of #ArogyaSethuApp?



Government: It is an act of God. 🤣 — Darshit Sonker (@iamDSonker) October 29, 2020

I still have the app on my phone as it is necessary to enter my office premises. I may ask my company to donate some food to this orphan app - #ArogyaSethuApp — Ravindra Kumawat (@LoyaltyBanker) October 29, 2020

#ArogyaSethuApp Waiting for the govt to say, this was made by Nehru and Gandhi. So govt promoted an app and made it mandatory accross the country.. without knowing who made it? You gotta be kidding me🤦‍♂️ — Abhishek Bachhawat (@Abhishekk0914) October 29, 2020

#ArogyaSethuApp

This app was released on 1st April, i.e. April fool's day...

Baki to aap samajhdar hai...😁 — Ashok kumar (@iamashok07) October 29, 2020

Ye India me hi ho Sakta tha, and thanks to @narendramodi ki #ArogyaSethuApp ko bhi #Corona ho gaya! — Lollygag!! (@MISDWK) October 29, 2020

Nahi Yaar Maroo mujhe maaro ye mazaaq horaha hai .

Inhone hamare jazbaath se khela #arogyasethuapp pic.twitter.com/FI6r9enqUz — Syed Azeem Quadri (@SyedAzimquadri) October 29, 2020

#ArogyaSethuApp

COVID ke bahane kya..kya khel..khel gye ye 🤔

🙏Loot liyo re deva😁 — साकेत पांडे (@the_bAdBoYSakET) October 29, 2020

#ArogyaSethuApp imagine the amount of data this app has colleceted of ours. I mean who built no one knows, where it was built no one knows, why it was built that everyone remembers but who created sala kaun tha jisnai banaya nahi pata, and we have to download this app when flying pic.twitter.com/93wDUHWfRH — ARJUN (@arjunb30) October 29, 2020

People asking who created #ArogyaSethuApp ?

Log pooch rahe hain kon banaya #arogyasetuapp ?

Le Me :- Aatmanirbhar banaya hai #AarogyaSetuApp !😎 pic.twitter.com/OG5LxjT5Qc — प्रदीप (Pradeep) (@RaazhaiPradeep) October 29, 2020

The shadiness of the #ArogyaSethuApp right now, makes me happy I never installed it! — beulah (#stayhome) (@beulah_pereira) October 29, 2020

#ArogyaSethuApp ke piche kon tha?

Mai thi..?

Tum thi..?

Mai thi............tum thi..........kon tha??

HA KON THA????

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Adrita Dutta (@AdritaDutta07) October 29, 2020

After, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said that it has no clue regarding who created the Aarogya Setu app, Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov and Digital India Corporation issued a clarification. He said:

There is no confusion amongst government ministries as to who created the Aarogya Setu app. The application was created by the NIC and the Information Technology Ministry in partnership with a private entity.

As per the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, it is mandatory to download the Aarogya Setu app before entering restaurants, cinema halls, metro stations, and boarding flights.

However, a lot of security concerns have been raised regarding the app in the recent past.