PM Modi is one of the most influential leaders on social media and his posts, which reach millions of people, are a window to his thoughts and opinions. That's a fair assumption, right?

So today, we thought of taking some lessons from the tweets of the Prime Minister. Never too late to learn what's right.

1. One must criticise the government, when needed.

I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2018

2. One must protest any kind of crackdown on freedom of speech.

As a common man, I join the protest against crackdown on freedom of speech! Have changed my DP. 'Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan.' #GOIBlocks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2012

3. One must remind the government about farmers' rights. And its self-involvement.

4. One must call out the government in the face of economic slump and unemployment.

Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics. Chidambaram ji, please focus on the job at hand! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2013

5. One must remember that no political leader is bigger than the country.

India needs a strong Government. Modi does not matter. I can go back & open a tea stall. But, the nation can't suffer anymore. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2014

6. One must ask the government to justify its promises pertaining to development issues.

Campaign for 2014 Elections is reaching its final stages but no Congress leader has talked about development issues. Very sad. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2014

7. One must know that the consistent rise in fuel prices is indicative of the government's failure.

Massive hike in #petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crores on Guj. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2012

8. One must be aware that the country can ask the government to prove itself because the country elected the government.

I wish to ask the Prime Minister, are you not weak? If indeed you are a strong government, the country needs proof of that. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2009

One must not let their country down. So let's practice what we've learned?