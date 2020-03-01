The violence of the last few days has left scars in the minds of many, and fear in the survival of the city. This, in turn, he led to a sense of dread that's pervaded the entire capital, where things can erupt at any moment.

According to The Week, the police has asked people not believe rumours that there has been violence in Southeast and West Delhi.

Following these rumours, shopkeepers downed their shutters and people went home early, especially in areas like Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri and Khyala.

Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 1, 2020

After certain localities reported violence, fear that the violence of the last few days, which resulted in 42 deaths, would return started spreading.

The police claim that this was false, and that there was no violence in these areas.

RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

However, others have claimed that the reports are true, and that the Delhi Police needs to look into the matter.

Please take action. Real action. And not just tweet. We want to see the hate mongers behind bars when innocent lives have been lost, Hindus or Muslims. — Batsman (@paaplet) March 1, 2020

@DelhiPolice Provide us security inside Uttam Nagar and Nawada streets.There are no presence of police personnel inside the streets and roads of Uttam Nagar.Mere presence of police in the main metro road won't help.Immediate secuirty please! — Priyanka (@priyankaloud) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh has urged people to remain calm and maintain the peace. Further updates are awaited.