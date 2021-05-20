Vaccination is a priority right now for most nations. And, while India is currently facing a vaccine shortage, Russia is offering overseas 'vaccine tourism'. Yes, you read that right.
A Dubai-based travel agency is offering a 24-day package tour from Delhi to Moscow and travelers who are interested to take this up, will be taken on a sightseeing tour in Russia and will be offered two shots of the Sputnik V vaccines, along with the certificate of vaccination.
The entire package is worth ₹1.29 lakh including, the cost of getting vaccinated. In an interview with India Today, the travel agency said:
The batch that is supposed to leave for May 29 is fully booked with about 28 passengers. The next batch will leave on June 7 and June 15.
However, the visa fee of ₹10,000 is not included in the package so each individual will have to pay a total of 1.39 lakhs and each slot will include 30 passengers. As per reports, Indian passport holders can travel to Russia right now without any restrictions.
Here's what social media users think about this initiative:
This is quite an innovative idea— Rohit Srivastava ( aka CHIEF) (@roshovani) May 20, 2021
Russia trip for Rs 1.29 lakh with 2 Sputnik V jabs, vaccine tourism kicks off - Lifestyle News https://t.co/wfdy6iyWLd
This is the difference between smart thinking and not thinking. They are doing business and India is loosing business and life of people. Poor ability of govt admin— sudhakar (@nmsudhakar) May 20, 2021
Good idea. If you can afford it.— Kalpana Vaidya (@KalpanaVaidya4) May 19, 2021
vaccination is the new bribe.— 𝓓𝓮𝓫𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔂 (@debabrata2008) May 19, 2021
चलो रशिया .. https://t.co/4a7kP3snEZ— Vijay Malik - AndolanJivi (@VijaySmalik) May 19, 2021
Currently, Russia is allowing entry of Indian travelers with a negative PCR report without quarantine on arrival.
