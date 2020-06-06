Russia recently declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of diesel oil leaked into a river within the Arctic Circle.
President Vladimir Putin declare a state of emergency on Thursday in Russia after massive oil spill in the artic circle. It is soo huge that it can be visible from Space. pic.twitter.com/4UO16uiJwy
And it seems like, the oil spill is so bad that it's even visible from space.
Here's an image of Ambarnaya river from space that was taken on 23rd May before the oil spill took place.
And, this is a satellite image of the same river, taken on 1st June, after the incident took place.
The spill took place after a fuel tank at a power plant near the Siberian city of Norilsk collapsed on Friday. It is said to be one of the worst accidents in the country.