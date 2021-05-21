After two days of heavy rains across North India, AQI of several cities dropped significantly. As skies became relatively clearer, residents of Saharanpur could see snow-clad Himalayan peaks.

Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur. After rains, the sky is clear and AQI is around 85.

Dr. Vivek Banerjee, who has been living in the city for over 40 years clicked some breathtaking views of the Himalayas. While one of the pictures is going viral on social media, we got some other exclusive photos from him.

In conversation with ScoopWhoop, Dr. Banerjee said that he clicked the pictures in two sessions. Earlier in the day he could see just the lower ranges.

The pictures of snowy peaks that are going viral were clicked by him at around 5 PM on 20th May.

He even labelled one of the photos to tell people which peaks were visible.

Another person Dushyant Kumar also clicked a few pictures of the Himalayas from Saharanpur.

Netizens can't believe the enchanting Himalayan views. Some of them feel that lower levels of pollution due to lockdown and rain uncovered this beautiful view.

Dr. Banerjee captured all these photos from the terrace of his home. He told us:

It is raining again and I am hoping that we will get a peek at the magical mountains again once the clouds clear. I hope to make a time lapse video if we are lucky enough to see them again.

All pictures used in the article have been shared by Dr. Vivek Banerjee on email. You can follow him on Twitter here.