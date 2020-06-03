...and life was never the same again.

Earlier used an an exaggeration to talk about something drastic, this phrase has become too real in the post-pandemic world.

Everything has changed. For real. How we interact, how we dine, how we entertain ourselves... and how we get haircuts. Well, at least till the time a permanent solution for coronavirus is found.

For instance, this is what a salon in Madhya Pradesh now looks like.

Salon workers in PPE suits, customers in masks - this is the 'new normal'.

Salons in India
Source: Twitter/ANI

So, if you plan on a visit to get that haircut you've been wanting for ages, be prepared for a situation like this.

salons in India
Source: Twitter/ANI

The situation is pretty much the same in other parts of India. 

salons in India
Source: Twitter/ANI

This salon from Gujarat, for instance. The workers are wearing PPE and people coming in for a haircut are made to sit on alternate chairs for social distancing.

Not only this, there also reports that people will apparently have to show their Aadhaar card to get a haircut in Tamil Nadu.

This is to make sure that contract tracing can be easier in case someone turns out to be corona-positive. 

Gotta get used to this.