...and life was never the same again.

Earlier used an an exaggeration to talk about something drastic, this phrase has become too real in the post-pandemic world.

Everything has changed. For real. How we interact, how we dine, how we entertain ourselves... and how we get haircuts. Well, at least till the time a permanent solution for coronavirus is found.

For instance, this is what a salon in Madhya Pradesh now looks like.

Madhya Pradesh: Salons reopen in Bhopal following relaxations in lockdown. Workers of a salon wear PPE kits while giving haircuts to customers amid #COVID19 pandemic. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/LfMI991hzF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Salon workers in PPE suits, customers in masks - this is the 'new normal'.

So, if you plan on a visit to get that haircut you've been wanting for ages, be prepared for a situation like this.

The situation is pretty much the same in other parts of India.

This salon from Gujarat, for instance. The workers are wearing PPE and people coming in for a haircut are made to sit on alternate chairs for social distancing.

Gujarat: Workers at a salon in Surat wear personal protective equipment while attending their customers. Awani Saraf an employee says,"Customers have to take appointment before visiting salon,we're using alternate chairs to ensure social distancing&sanitizing frequently". (22.05) pic.twitter.com/ZbS5MAvZRi — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Not only this, there also reports that people will apparently have to show their Aadhaar card to get a haircut in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: Salons and beauty parlours reopen in Chennai following relaxations in lockdown; state govt has asked beauty parlours and salons to collect details of customers including Aadhaar number, phone number and address. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/lbZzlk39Jb — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

This is to make sure that contract tracing can be easier in case someone turns out to be corona-positive.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday cleared the decks for barbershops and salons to reopen. The salons will have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines issued by the state government. | @shalinilobo93https://t.co/Wwu3CWwvuJ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 2, 2020

Gotta get used to this.