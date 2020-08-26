It's 2020 and memes are officially taking over the world. Or, at the very least, they're definitely taking over politicians and news channels.
Because BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra used the viral 'Rashiben' meme--yes, the 'rasode mein kaun tha'--on Aaj Tak while discussing the Congress' latest Working Committee meeting.
कांग्रेस के CWC की meeting ठीक वैसे ही है जैसे “रसोडे में कौन है?”— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 25, 2020
और मैं बता दूँ:#राहुल_ही_राशि_है #कोंग्रेस_ही_ख़ाली_कुकर_है pic.twitter.com/U8OOJgDeYk
Naturally, Twitter reactions came pouring in:
Wah kya scene hai... pic.twitter.com/uIT6EgVbgm— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 26, 2020
I can't believe sambit patra just said in a debate ki cooker mai se rahul gandhi ne chane nikalke khaali cooker gas pe chadaya...rashi was innocent 🥺🥺— Avneesh wakhloo (@AvneeshWakhloo) August 25, 2020
Okay I'm done here no more rasode me kon tha. Sambit patra got no chill 😎🤣 https://t.co/kg9XAeuNKW— ganeshh. (@Yesganesh12) August 26, 2020
Sambit Patra just quoted the cooker dialogue on national television 😂😂😂— Aditya Doshi (@meindoshihu) August 25, 2020
imagine being sambit patra and reading out the 'rasode mein kaun tha?' dialogues verbatim on a news debate— leena (@probableena) August 25, 2020
Chane Cooker has reached in TV studios, very unsurprising considering what a gem Sambit Patra as a debate degrader is.— Salman Ahsan (@ahsansalman345) August 25, 2020
Now that Sambit Patra has used "Rasode mein kaun tha?" on national television, I think its time to stop using it.— Shushrut Devadiga (@shushrutwho) August 26, 2020
Sambit Patra took the "Rasode mein Kaun Tha?" MEME to a debate on a news channel but didn't talked about JEE/NEET Exams being held during this Pandemic ☺️— viccoturmeric (@duskypratham) August 25, 2020
I still can't believe how could Rohit Sardana and Pawan Khera listen to whole rasoda chana cooker thing by Sambit Patra with a straight face 😂— Boring (@Boringism) August 25, 2020
Dark creators: We have got the best story plot & suspense out of all there.— Hussain Arsiwala (@hussain_rcwala) August 25, 2020
Sambit Patra: Hold till I put cooker on gas with chana 🤣🤣🤣#rashiben #CongressPresident #RahulhiRashihai https://t.co/npxaG4jic9
Award for best 'Acting of listening' goes to Rohit Sardana. Look at the way he listens to Sambhit Patra when he the later rants about Rashi ben taking out chane from cooker and khali cooker gas pe chada diya😂https://t.co/aeD4NJ0e0N— Preetam Ray (@RayPreetam) August 25, 2020
Sambit Patra : 'Saari pr juice gira tha', 'Rahul hi Rashi hai', 'Isi ne cooker me se chane...(live)— Pankaj Vyas (@pankaj_pvt) August 25, 2020
Meanwhile Me : #ShutUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/8zd4RUAILk
Perhaps the news isn't the best medium for memes? Or, as our favourite 'mast aadmi' would say,
Indian politics could very well be the next thing on Saas, Bahu, aur Saazish.