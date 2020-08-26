It's 2020 and memes are officially taking over the world. Or, at the very least, they're definitely taking over politicians and news channels.

Because BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra used the viral 'Rashiben' meme--yes, the 'rasode mein kaun tha'--on Aaj Tak while discussing the Congress' latest Working Committee meeting.

Naturally, Twitter reactions came pouring in:

Wah kya scene hai... pic.twitter.com/uIT6EgVbgm — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 26, 2020

Sambit patra started singing "cooker me se chane nikaldiye" on TV debates🤦 — Afnan faaz (@faaz_afnan) August 25, 2020

I can't believe sambit patra just said in a debate ki cooker mai se rahul gandhi ne chane nikalke khaali cooker gas pe chadaya...rashi was innocent 🥺🥺 — Avneesh wakhloo (@AvneeshWakhloo) August 25, 2020

Okay I'm done here no more rasode me kon tha. Sambit patra got no chill 😎🤣 https://t.co/kg9XAeuNKW — ganeshh. (@Yesganesh12) August 26, 2020

Rashi = Modiji

Cooker = Sambit Patra

Chana = Brains

Gas = News channel studio



"Rashi ne cooker mein se chane nikaal diye. Aur khaali cooker gas pe chadha diya." — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 26, 2020

I understand Sambit Patra.

He thinks blabbering such BS makes him look smart. But what is Rohit Sardana listening so intently to? Cooker se chane nikal gaye? 😂 https://t.co/BEKhPSgROB — AB (@a_bsays) August 26, 2020

Sambit Patra just quoted the cooker dialogue on national television 😂😂😂 — Aditya Doshi (@meindoshihu) August 25, 2020

imagine being sambit patra and reading out the 'rasode mein kaun tha?' dialogues verbatim on a news debate — leena (@probableena) August 25, 2020

Chane Cooker has reached in TV studios, very unsurprising considering what a gem Sambit Patra as a debate degrader is. — Salman Ahsan (@ahsansalman345) August 25, 2020

Now that Sambit Patra has used "Rasode mein kaun tha?" on national television, I think its time to stop using it. — Shushrut Devadiga (@shushrutwho) August 26, 2020

Sambit Patra took the "Rasode mein Kaun Tha?" MEME to a debate on a news channel but didn't talked about JEE/NEET Exams being held during this Pandemic ☺️ — viccoturmeric (@duskypratham) August 25, 2020

I still can't believe how could Rohit Sardana and Pawan Khera listen to whole rasoda chana cooker thing by Sambit Patra with a straight face 😂 — Boring (@Boringism) August 25, 2020

Dark creators: We have got the best story plot & suspense out of all there.



Sambit Patra: Hold till I put cooker on gas with chana 🤣🤣🤣#rashiben #CongressPresident #RahulhiRashihai https://t.co/npxaG4jic9 — Hussain Arsiwala (@hussain_rcwala) August 25, 2020

Award for best 'Acting of listening' goes to Rohit Sardana. Look at the way he listens to Sambhit Patra when he the later rants about Rashi ben taking out chane from cooker and khali cooker gas pe chada diya😂https://t.co/aeD4NJ0e0N — Preetam Ray (@RayPreetam) August 25, 2020

@sambitswaraj

Did sambit patra just say in debate that rasode mein kaun tha ! Cooker mein se choley kaun nikale 😂😂😂

Rashi hi Rahul Gandhi hey !

Rolling on floor 😂😂😂😂 — Upasana Rath (@upasana_07) August 25, 2020

Sambit Patra : 'Saari pr juice gira tha', 'Rahul hi Rashi hai', 'Isi ne cooker me se chane...(live)



Meanwhile Me : #ShutUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/8zd4RUAILk — Pankaj Vyas (@pankaj_pvt) August 25, 2020

Perhaps the news isn't the best medium for memes? Or, as our favourite 'mast aadmi' would say,

Indian politics could very well be the next thing on Saas, Bahu, aur Saazish.