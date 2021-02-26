Recently, the Centre responded to the Delhi HC on the subject of legalizing same-sex marriage in India, and stated that seeking recognition for same-sex marriage was not a fundamental right.

According to the Centre, while same-sex relationships have been decriminalized, they can't be 'legitimatized', since they are not comparable to the Indian family unit, which only recognizes the union between a biological man and a biological woman.

Centre says that in India, marriage is a bond between a biological man and a biological woman.



Living together as same-sex partners is not comparable with the Indian concept of a family unit, Centre states.

Naturally, Twitterati was quick to call out the government's myopic view of what constitutes a 'family unit':

Here we go... Now they want to curb #LGBTQI rights. The centre conveniently forgets that NO cultural definition can be greater than Human Rights / Equality/ Dignity. #loveislove #SameSexMarriage

Two steps forward. One step backward. If you decriminalise something, why not legitimise it, allow it? The State must allow all plurality to flourish.

Then... Indian concept of marriage is just domestic violence and marital rape !!!? #SameSexMarriage

but they were accepted before. India has history of homosexuality carved on the walls of temples. Where's embracing what our ancients did? #SameSexMarriage

Can’t believe India still believes that marriages between strangers is ok but marriage between two people of the same sex who love each other—is not



#SameSexMarriage

We are the biggest democracy in the world but we don't give people the fundamental right to marry someone they love.#SameSexMarriage

#SameSexMarriage#BJPisHomophobic

Two individuals of any gender should freely marry and get their fundamental rights and benifit of a married couple

Why are we moving backwards? Gender is a social construct. Homosexuality is not a crime. No one can tell you what is natural and what is unnatural. #loveislove #SameSexMarriage

Yeah this is India. You can get away with rapes and murders simply by denying it and no one will say a word. But recognition of gay marriages is a big fucking deal and everyone has to say shit about it. How long we gonna live with these sewer stereotypes?!! #SameSexMarriage

SexualOrientation is'nt smthing tht ppl choose,it's just there.Homosexuality is normal.

Removing Article 377 & denying #SameSexMarriage ,sounds like lockdown Unlocked_phase1.0 .

Centre really needs to think more on this..It's something very sensitive..#LGBTQ

Ridiculous. When the love between same sex has made legal why not marriage.? What's the point in revoking Article 377.!!#LGBTQ #SameSexMarriage

So is marital rape part of “Indian family unit” then? Cause that’s legal in India #SameSexMarriage — Ew (Taylor’s version) (@Sk88110420) February 26, 2021

NO! Everyone is entitled to live their lives their own way. After the NALSA & sec 377 judgement the next logical step should've been moving towards legalising #SameSexMarriage Why to retreat backwards?

Fuck such cultural ethos and societal values that are so exclusionary!!!#SameSexMarriage

How long we gonna live with such menacing stereotypes. What's the use of removing 377 ?

If you accept the love, then why not the marriages?

Family isn't made only about husband &wife. It's beyond that , it's about Love, respect & acceptance.#samesexmarriage#LGBTQI

The last time I checked, Marriages in indian culture was said to be between 2 souls. When did it become exclusive for 'biological man and biological woman'?#SameSexMarriage — Suhani⁷ (@joonie_dimples_) February 25, 2021

All individuals, irrespective of their caste, colour, religion, or sexual orientation and gender identity, should have the right to not only love freely, but also, to celebrate and solemnize that love, if they so desire.