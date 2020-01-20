The railway stations of Uttarakhand will now replace signage across all railway stations and change the station names in Urdu to Sanskrit.

Indian Railways: Railways Ministry has decided that Sanskrit will replace Urdu on the boards in all railway stations in Uttarakhand. Sanskrit is the 2nd language of the state&the change is as per rules, which state that 2nd language of the state should be displayed on the boards. pic.twitter.com/OG6g7UTRkE — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

According to reports, the authorities took this decision to abide by the Railway Manual. This manual suggests that the name of a railway station on platform signboards should be written in the second official language of the state after Hindi and English.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway added,

Instead of Hindi, English and Urdu, the names of railway stations on platform signboards across Uttarakhand will now be written in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

Reports also mentioned that the District Magistrates of Uttarakhand were asked to provide the right spellings of the railway stations in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

A Sanskrit teacher added,

Since both, Hindi and Sanskrit use a common Devanagari script, so Dehradun will become Dehradunam, Haridwar will be Haridwaram and Roorkee will be Roorkeeh in Sanskrit.

Twitter users to called this silly decision out.

Dear @ANI

Write this tweet in Sanskrit.

Na tum likhpaoge

Na koi samjh payega. — Affan (@Affan_alm) January 19, 2020

Very initiative step. Definitely gonna destroy China's economy — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) January 19, 2020

Excellent decision this will solve accidents, platform will be clean, toilets will have water — Intekhab Alam (@Bhola4U) January 19, 2020

Migration, climate change, illegal mining, dying traditional farming, natural disasters but replacing urdu with Sanskrit is what we do. There are n no of rules, laws and precedents that the govt is duty bound to follow but who cares? — Nupur Thapliyal (@nupur_0111) January 19, 2020

Bas abh uttarakhand ke logoke liye train time pe aayegi sabh samasya khatam — Tarun Aggarwal (@tarungarg87) January 19, 2020

Please change all over India if it fix the problem of unemployment, economy, infrastructure, hunger index, poverty, poor health system, living standards.. — (طلحہ)Talha (@Talha_1595) January 19, 2020

Sanskrit was made the second official language of Uttarakhand in the year 2010.