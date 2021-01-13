After everything the farmers have gone through, from the cold to the rain to ongoing sanitation problems, the Supreme Court finally stepped in. Even though they stayed the implementation of the contentious farm laws for the time being, the fight still goes on for them to be repealed. The latest news is that the SC has set up a committee to look into the issue. The only problem? All four members of the panel have been open supporters of the laws. This fact didn't go past Twitter, who highlighted just how ridiculous the situation was.

HERE IS THE BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SUPREME COURT MADE COMMITTEE ON FARM ACTS#FarmersRejectSCcommittee@TimesTrolley pic.twitter.com/0eKLwOs8kB — The Team Punjab (@TheTeamPunjab) January 13, 2021

Committee to upheld Journalism standards. pic.twitter.com/ur2Qn4AeZS — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) January 12, 2021

All 4 members of Supreme Court appointed committee have already supported the Farm Bills publicly.



It's like making a committee of -



- Sambit Patra

- Kangana Ranaut

- Arnab Goswami

- Rajat Sharma



To decide who is the best PM in the world 😂 — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) January 12, 2021

Today,the farmers cases were listed for orders only before the SC. The 8 farm Unions therefore did not appear in the case. But we find some hearing did take place&the SC while staying the laws has appointed a committee of 4 members who have publicly declared support for the laws! — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 12, 2021

In parallel world, Komal Sharma will be a member of committee formed to look into JNU Violence. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) January 12, 2021

So the SC has formed a committee which is already committed to the Farm Laws.

Disappointing and dangerous.

The supremacy of the Supreme Court is directly proportional to its credibility in the eyes of the citizens. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) January 12, 2021

The most shocking thing is that the 4 member committee does not include agriculture, economy and legal expert Kangana Ranaut. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 12, 2021

Baffled at the appointment of such an utterly partisan committee. Whats the point? — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 12, 2021

All 4 members in SC appointed committee to discuss Farm Law future are already in support of Govt's version of Farm Bill



Not a single representative of protesting farmers.



It is like forming a committee of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi & Vijay Malaya to stop bank frauds. 🤣 — Kapil (@kapsology) January 12, 2021

The SC could’ve just as well set up a 4 member committee with 2 representatives each from Reliance & Adani instead of this current sham of a committee that’s openly supported the Farm Laws. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 12, 2021

Breaking this



Bhupinder Singh Mann and Shetkari Sangathan had sent a letter to Minister NS Tomar last month saying they were in favour of laws with amendments



Both representatives are on the new committee pic.twitter.com/2pHWtQy0kI — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) January 12, 2021

To be fair, there's more diversity of views on farm laws in Deol family than in SC appointed committee — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) January 13, 2021

Two member committee to investigate about Petrol Price hike. pic.twitter.com/e6lKJFTYgB — Narundar Parody (@NarundarM) January 13, 2021

Single member committee appointed to audit PMCares fund. pic.twitter.com/XSVYDaxXhG — Mini🐭🌻 (@Minniie_Mehra) January 12, 2021

Members of the SC appointed committee to study about corporate bank frauds pic.twitter.com/4NsugYD1cI — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 13, 2021

"A #Committee is a set of people who can individually do nothing, but can collectively decide that nothing can be done." — Yayathi Puru (@YayathiPuru) January 13, 2021

There's a lot of outrage, indignation, and outright disbelief over this move, and rightly so.