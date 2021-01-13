After everything the farmers have gone through, from the cold to the rain to ongoing sanitation problems, the Supreme Court finally stepped in. Even though they stayed the implementation of the contentious farm laws for the time being, the fight still goes on for them to be repealed. The latest news is that the SC has set up a committee to look into the issue. The only problem? All four members of the panel have been open supporters of the laws. This fact didn't go past Twitter, who highlighted just how ridiculous the situation was.

There's a lot of outrage, indignation, and outright disbelief over this move, and rightly so.