The 2002 Gujarat pogrom was one of the worst cases of communal violence in history, and resulted in the ravaging of an entire generation of people and their families.

Source: NY Times

According to NDTV, the Supreme Court has now ruled that 17 people convicted of burning 33 Muslims alive and serving life sentences will be granted bail. They will move to Madhya Pradesh and do 'social and spiritual services'.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde gave the ruling, and district legal authorities in Indore and Jabalpur have been asked to ensure that the convicts do 6 hours of community service every day.

Source: Newsclick

The 17 convicts had set fire to a house in Sardarpura village where 33 Muslims were hiding, burning them all alive.

The move drew sharp criticism from several corners.

The state legal services authority will send regular compliance reports about the conduct of the convicts once they are moved to Madhya Pradesh.