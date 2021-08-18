The Supreme Court today passed an interim order stating that women will be allowed to appear for the NDA exam.

This comes in light of the Centre's reiteration that men do not have an advantage over women because of their NDA training.

The interim order was made by the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy, who were responding to a writ petition by Kush Kalra.

Women Can Take NDA Exam, Says Supreme Court, Slams "Mindset Problem" https://t.co/uwsnCn9dJC pic.twitter.com/LHG5lBlEim — NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2021

Not only this, the court also pointed the sexism involved in stopping women from appearing in the examination.

Here are some reactions to the order.

Bravo! A landmark decision taken by the Supreme Court to allow women to appear for NDA exam scheduled for September 5th.



I thank the apex court for this historic decision. This will definitely help our girls to get equal rights in the military.



Congratulations to all! — Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) August 18, 2021

It was in year 2006, I read it first time that women would also appear for NDA exam. It took 15 years make this dream possible for women to sit and write exam. https://t.co/pYqjamXq6D — Aradhna (@Aradhnasingh1) August 18, 2021

SC allows women to appear for NDA exam.



SC collegiate selects three women judges for SC, and one among them could be independent India's first woman CJI.



It's been a good day for Indian women and their aspirations!#womanpower #empowerment #BossLady — Vidushi Kaushik (@vidushikaushik_) August 18, 2021

Currently, Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the constitution are getting violated by the public interest petition that disallows women from sitting for the NDA exam.