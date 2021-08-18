The Supreme Court today passed an interim order stating that women will be allowed to appear for the NDA exam.

This comes in light of the Centre's reiteration that men do not have an advantage over women because of their NDA training. 

The interim order was made by the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy, who were responding to a writ petition by Kush Kalra.

Not only this, the court also pointed the sexism involved in stopping women from appearing in the examination.

Here are some reactions to the order. 

Currently, Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the constitution are getting violated by the public interest petition that disallows women from sitting for the NDA exam. 