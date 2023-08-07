I guess almost every kid has helped their parents find their bachpan ke friends online. Or even found their own school friends on Facebook. It’s probably the best thing the internet can do for us (among other top-tier things, of course). So, when Vedika found her long-lost friend Barnali from school using LinkedIn, of course people couldn’t help but find it to be the cutest thing ever.

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG — Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

In a screenshot shared by Vedika, you can see the two realising that they’re the buddies that sat together in class. How adorable! Here’s how people have responded to this cute AF conversation and situation.

This is ❤️🤩 — অসীম (@AshimMondal_) August 5, 2023

possibly the only good thing linkedin has ever done for humanity https://t.co/EzVAyYXbUR — m (@clouddumpbussy) August 5, 2023

Linkedin reunited me with my childhood friend as well! Linkedin is the new Facebook, is it?😁 https://t.co/7N9AJ4UMA1 pic.twitter.com/rkZsTeDlM0 — Shivangi Sinha (@sinha_shivi) August 5, 2023

If anyone needs a short film idea. Here it is🥹🥹🤌🏻✨ https://t.co/xTUR749jEe — Vinay 👍🏼 (@desiii__boy) August 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

About to go on a rampage for my crush from back in LKG https://t.co/B1VOcbYxLz — Hisham (@htk_126) August 5, 2023

omg so cute https://t.co/QeYYRHnR7D — Kiu⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@yoonsiekook) August 5, 2023

Sometimes social media is pretty good https://t.co/WfKnH0s2vM — Harsh Raj (@Mynameisharsh2) August 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nice yaar, aise hi FB pe mummy ek din apne bachpan ke dost se mili thi🤌 https://t.co/VkMqBHskAO — Shivansh Pathak🦦 (@Pathakwords) August 5, 2023

Wanna find my childhood friends like this but I don’t remember their full names 😭👍🏻 https://t.co/taOYbdwU1K — Priyanka 🌸 (@_cloudystarss_) August 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not crying, you are!