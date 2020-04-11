It's true when they say 'not all heroes wear capes.'
A Grimsby teacher has been hailed a local hero for walking 5 miles every day to make sure disadvantaged children get lunch during the coronavirus lockdown.— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) April 9, 2020
Every morning, Zane Powles takes 78 packed lunches to children who qualify for free school meals. https://t.co/8efgEX9csq
Zane Powles delivers 78 lunches that weigh more than 18 kgs, on foot to disadvantaged students amid the lockdown. Every day, he walks 5 miles (8 kms) which is truly commendable.
According to BBC, the food is supplied by the school's catering contractor. Wondering, what the meal includes? Well, it includes a sandwich, a packet of crisps, a biscuit and an apple.
He is also being hailed as a 'local hero' and 'legend' by the children and their parents. (The wall next to him says it all.)
My job is the welfare of children and educating them. In these times I'm just doing it in a different way.
He further states, he is doing this to keep everyone in indoors as the parents don’t have to step out and all of them can stay together and be safe as well.
He delivers the meals at their doorstep and waits at a distance for someone to come out and take it. Just look at those happy faces in this video.
So far, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 95 thousand people and over 16 lakh people have tested positive for the same across the world.