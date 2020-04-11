It's true when they say 'not all heroes wear capes.'

In these difficult times when the world is struggling to fight the ongoing pandemic, Zane Powles, a primary school teacher is delivering lunch to underprivileged children who need it the most.

A Grimsby teacher has been hailed a local hero for walking 5 miles every day to make sure disadvantaged children get lunch during the coronavirus lockdown.



Zane Powles delivers 78 lunches that weigh more than 18 kgs, on foot to disadvantaged students amid the lockdown. Every day, he walks 5 miles (8 kms) which is truly commendable.

According to BBC, the food is supplied by the school's catering contractor. Wondering, what the meal includes? Well, it includes a sandwich, a packet of crisps, a biscuit and an apple.

He is also being hailed as a 'local hero' and 'legend' by the children and their parents. (The wall next to him says it all.)

When Zane was asked about why he was doing this, here's what he had to say:

My job is the welfare of children and educating them. In these times I'm just doing it in a different way.

He further states, he is doing this to keep everyone in indoors as the parents don’t have to step out and all of them can stay together and be safe as well.

Zane, who is a former soldier and was also part of the Grenadier Guards said he uses his daily lunch visit as an excuse to check on the welfare of the children.

He delivers the meals at their doorstep and waits at a distance for someone to come out and take it. Just look at those happy faces in this video.

Such selfless deeds are re-instating our faith in humanity since most parts of the world are under lockdown so, let's not forget, the poor, the homeless and the underprivileged who need our support and help.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 95 thousand people and over 16 lakh people have tested positive for the same across the world.