Recently, Delhi saw its worst riots in decades. With several people injured and admitted in hospitals, the death toll from this deadly violence has reached 38.

The clashes that started between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors led to widespread destruction of private and public property, across areas of northeast Delhi.

From burnt schools to shops and houses, these pictures from the aftermath of violence in Delhi speak volumes about the irreparable damage caused to life and property.

Aftermath of violence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area in pictures I report for @ians_india pic.twitter.com/k98mjSNX7e — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) February 26, 2020

Here's a glimpse of the aftermath of violence in northeast Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4dvlbyug8k — Pankhuri (@PankhuriTOI) February 25, 2020

Books lie scattered at the Rajdhani Public School which was vandalized in Tuesday's violence at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 #DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/klwwhrMrce — Lazy Bugger (@saiyafs) February 27, 2020

Son of Muddasir Khan , the Martyr of Delhi Genocide 2020 with tears in his eyes .

Congratulations BJP supporters . This is exactly what you wanted . #Delhigenocide pic.twitter.com/72UJWVP2mb — तमन्ना ( تمنا ) (@TamannaPankaj) February 27, 2020

Reports suggest that prohibitory orders under section 144 have been relaxed for 10 hours on Friday, 28th February and we hope that normalcy is restored soon.