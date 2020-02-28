Recently, Delhi saw its worst riots in decades. With several people injured and admitted in hospitals, the death toll from this deadly violence has reached 38.
The clashes that started between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors led to widespread destruction of private and public property, across areas of northeast Delhi.
From burnt schools to shops and houses, these pictures from the aftermath of violence in Delhi speak volumes about the irreparable damage caused to life and property.
Here's a glimpse of the aftermath of violence in northeast Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4dvlbyug8k— Pankhuri (@PankhuriTOI) February 25, 2020
Books lie scattered at the Rajdhani Public School which was vandalized in Tuesday's violence at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 #DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/klwwhrMrce— Lazy Bugger (@saiyafs) February 27, 2020
"The school has been running since 1987. The incident happened around 5 pm on Tuesday. They came and burnt down everything. We have lost records of 30 years. The only thing we are thankful is that there were no children at that time in the school, otherwise the loss would have been huge," Bhisham Sharma, the owner of the school, said the rioters burnt books worth Rs 70 lakh. Shaheen, parent of a class 7 student of the school said, "Why did the rioters have to burn down a school which educates students? They are burning everything else and could have spared schools. What about the children who are awaiting their final exams? Their year-long effort will go waste."
Son of Muddasir Khan , the Martyr of Delhi Genocide 2020 with tears in his eyes .— तमन्ना ( تمنا ) (@TamannaPankaj) February 27, 2020
Congratulations BJP supporters . This is exactly what you wanted . #Delhigenocide pic.twitter.com/72UJWVP2mb
Reports suggest that prohibitory orders under section 144 have been relaxed for 10 hours on Friday, 28th February and we hope that normalcy is restored soon.