It's been over 4 months since schools and colleges in different parts of the world have been shut to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

And while other countries are still figuring out ways to reopen educational institutions, Thailand recently reopened its schools.

Source: xinhuanet

With masks, social distancing and other precautions in place, things are pretty different this time.

Source: xinhuanet
Source: Twitter

According to a report by Reuters, Sam Khok school in Thailand had asked its students to self-quarantine for 15 days before restarting classes.

The school makes it a point to check their temperatures and the results are messaged to their parents.

Source: xinhuanet

To ensure proper social distancing, the school has installed cardboard ballot boxes on each desk in classrooms and glass partitions in pantry.

Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Pictures of the new way of schooling are going viral on social media.

The world has started taking steps towards a new normal.