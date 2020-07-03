It's been over 4 months since schools and colleges in different parts of the world have been shut to curb the spread of coronavirus.

And while other countries are still figuring out ways to reopen educational institutions, Thailand recently reopened its schools.

With masks, social distancing and other precautions in place, things are pretty different this time.

According to a report by Reuters, Sam Khok school in Thailand had asked its students to self-quarantine for 15 days before restarting classes.

The school makes it a point to check their temperatures and the results are messaged to their parents.

To ensure proper social distancing, the school has installed cardboard ballot boxes on each desk in classrooms and glass partitions in pantry.

Pictures of the new way of schooling are going viral on social media.

From boxed benches to mandatory face masks, #Thailand reopens school with social distancing norms.. pic.twitter.com/OTG356QSzB — Lokesh (@LokeshJey) July 3, 2020

Back to school today for Thai students after an extended four month summer break. And welcome to the new normal with masking wearing, social distancing, washing hands and learning on alternate days. Tomorrow, the other half of the school will have their first day #Thailand pic.twitter.com/dIJlqHXk0j — Richard Barrow 🇹🇭🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) July 1, 2020

Students of SamKhok school wearing face masks & face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after Thai govt eased isolation measures & introduced social distancing as schools reopen at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on July 1. pic.twitter.com/RiJZ2sr9fy — 𝙼𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝙾𝚏 𝙴𝚗𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 (@Lordedified) July 2, 2020

Bangkok, Thailand

A teacher helps a pupil at a school as schools reopen today in Thailand



Photograph: Diego Azubel/EPA pic.twitter.com/F7OJsmlbe0 — Abdulsatar Bochnak (@AbdulsatarBoch1) July 1, 2020

The world has started taking steps towards a new normal.