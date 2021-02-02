I know you want the jokes. I know. But first, let's understand the science, yes?
So, to put it simply, the researchers at MIT have made spinach plants capable of sending signals to a sensor when they find the presence of nitroaromatics in the ground. How, you ask? Well, they have carbon nanotubes which make it possible.
Plant-human communication is finally here...and it's wonderfully weird. 🥬— euronews Living (@euronewsliving) February 1, 2021
Spinach has been engineered to send emails when it finds specific compounds.
This tech could be used to detect landmines, pollution, and even upcoming droughts.
The ultimate superfood...!
In full 👇
Aptly, the technology is called nanotechnology or in this case, 'plant nanobionics', the aim of which is to give plants new powers.
Like sending E-mails. Correct. Class is over. Here's the fun stuff.
If you know anything about the internet, you must have realised that spinach sending mails isn't exactly something that can go unaddressed. I mean, what's next? Spinach will join Tinder and ask me if they're a 'bundle' of joy?
Or, like, will potatoes start tweeting now?... Oh, wait.
Finally. I was going to scream if spinach insisted on another meeting that should have been an email. https://t.co/L6vsoA2a8S— Ambrose Persimmon (@MrPersimmon) February 1, 2021
Scientists need to stop.https://t.co/LMQ3X6FbFZ— Dave Barry (@rayadverb) February 1, 2021
"Are you sure you want to unsubscribe from Ronnie (aka spinach plant 331, row 9?)"https://t.co/2WzPhsqepK— Bart King🐢 (@BartKing) February 1, 2021
Does this mean my house plants will start talking back? https://t.co/XKhgEY3oLl— SBD (@hozer67) February 1, 2021
I'd like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn. https://t.co/3hvyTpJCgG— Josh Rosenberg (@tweetjoshtweet) February 1, 2021
I’m gonna be pissed when my spinach asks me I saw the attachment on their email. https://t.co/lcuXo0l8re— finally learned how to spell coup d’etat (@anotherkudatah) February 2, 2021
Scientists have done WHAT? https://t.co/lWwmJeJekK— Brian (@AstroWusain) February 2, 2021
Sincerely,— Anahy Nuñez (@ArtbyAnahyNunez) February 2, 2021
Spinach. https://t.co/4NJ0y8aByI
We will no longer be oppressed, our voices will be heard! https://t.co/iN0kKxSFpJ— Spinach (@Spinach25909778) February 2, 2021
Spinach be emailing me soon saying “ may this email find me well.” https://t.co/Yh9AuE1i6r— Zainab the Champion (@ZtheChampion) February 2, 2021
Spinach to me: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
Me to spinach: Not in the fridge.