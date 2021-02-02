I know you want the jokes. I know. But first, let's understand the science, yes?

So, to put it simply, the researchers at MIT have made spinach plants capable of sending signals to a sensor when they find the presence of nitroaromatics in the ground. How, you ask? Well, they have carbon nanotubes which make it possible.

Plant-human communication is finally here...and it's wonderfully weird. 🥬



Spinach has been engineered to send emails when it finds specific compounds.



This tech could be used to detect landmines, pollution, and even upcoming droughts.



The ultimate superfood...!



Aptly, the technology is called nanotechnology or in this case, 'plant nanobionics', the aim of which is to give plants new powers.

Like sending E-mails. Correct. Class is over. Here's the fun stuff.

If you know anything about the internet, you must have realised that spinach sending mails isn't exactly something that can go unaddressed. I mean, what's next? Spinach will join Tinder and ask me if they're a 'bundle' of joy?

Or, like, will potatoes start tweeting now?... Oh, wait.

Spinach to me: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?



Me to spinach: Not in the fridge.