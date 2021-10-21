The Good Glamm group has acquired ScoopWhoop, India’s leading digital media company covering lifestyle and pop culture. This acquisition marks yet another milestone in MyGlamm’s growth in the world of online and digital content.

New Delhi-based media company ScoopWhoop, one of the largest digital media content companies, will continue to operate as an independent entity and media house, within the Good Glamm group.

With its comprehensive distribution network, through different entities, built across social media channels, ScoopWhoop drives over 1bn impressions monthly and over 100mn users. Together, ScoopWhoop and The Good Glamm group will be able to leverage their combined consumer base to tap into the growing men’s grooming market. The MyGlamm group aims to invest Rs. 500 crores in the Men’s category.

Sharing his thoughts about this exciting new journey, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It’s a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment.”

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, also commented, “At ScoopWhoop we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young India for its fun, lifestyle-focused content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up to delight our audiences, all the while becoming a defining force in the content to commerce revolution.”

ScoopWhoop’s co-owners, Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, and Sriparna Tikekar, will continue to head ScoopWhoop while working closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founders of the Good Glamm Group.