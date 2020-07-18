If there's anything that the extended series of lockdown has taught us it is that millennials irrespective of their gender should have the basic life skills to carry out household chores. 

Source: Twitter

However, that being said, a communication strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan took to LinkedIn to point out how Scotch Brite's logo, the bindi wearing woman is a "gender-marker". 

To our surprise, with a little push from a righteous consumer, the parent company of the brand has indicated their plans towards changing the logo that normalises gender roles and norms. 

Source: Amazon.In

In his appeal, Srinivasan pointed out how all Scotch Brite products except for the lint roller incorporated a woman logo in the packaging. He further went on to explain: 

The gender marker is clear when you see that the lint roller, which has a man's coat in the product pack, doesn't have it!
Source: Scotch Brite

Towards the end of his statement, Srinivasan urged the company to change its gender-role enforcing logo. His post that gathered a lot of likes and reactions sparked a healthy debate between netizens on the platform. 

In 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place. I sure hope the good folks at 3M take note of this legacy logo and update it.

                    - Karthik Srinivasan

Source: LinkedIN

But the comment that has been winning hearts is the response of Atul Mathur,  Head of Marketing – Consumer Business at 3M India, Scotch-Brite’s parent company. 

Atul Mathur agreed with Srinivasan's post and further said that the company believes, household chores should be equally be divided between family members. Atul's quote response further mentioned: 

At the same time we also began to work internally on changing the brand vector. I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line. 
Source: Amazon.in

The power of a responsible social media user, calling out a brand that directly or indirectly enforces gender stereotypes in 2020 was the much-needed thing to do. 

And to be honest, the company accepting, agreeing and having an open mind for discussion about a regressive logo is the kind of tolerance and healthy two-way understanding that will bring in a revolution of change. 