If there's anything that the extended series of lockdown has taught us it is that millennials irrespective of their gender should have the basic life skills to carry out household chores.

However, that being said, a communication strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan took to LinkedIn to point out how Scotch Brite's logo, the bindi wearing woman is a "gender-marker".

To our surprise, with a little push from a righteous consumer, the parent company of the brand has indicated their plans towards changing the logo that normalises gender roles and norms.

In his appeal, Srinivasan pointed out how all Scotch Brite products except for the lint roller incorporated a woman logo in the packaging. He further went on to explain:

The gender marker is clear when you see that the lint roller, which has a man's coat in the product pack, doesn't have it!

Towards the end of his statement, Srinivasan urged the company to change its gender-role enforcing logo. His post that gathered a lot of likes and reactions sparked a healthy debate between netizens on the platform.

In 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place. I sure hope the good folks at 3M take note of this legacy logo and update it.

- Karthik Srinivasan

But the comment that has been winning hearts is the response of Atul Mathur, Head of Marketing – Consumer Business at 3M India, Scotch-Brite’s parent company.

Atul Mathur agreed with Srinivasan's post and further said that the company believes, household chores should be equally be divided between family members. Atul's quote response further mentioned:

At the same time we also began to work internally on changing the brand vector. I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line.

The power of a responsible social media user, calling out a brand that directly or indirectly enforces gender stereotypes in 2020 was the much-needed thing to do.

And to be honest, the company accepting, agreeing and having an open mind for discussion about a regressive logo is the kind of tolerance and healthy two-way understanding that will bring in a revolution of change.