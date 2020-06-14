Michael Flor, a resident of Seattle, was hospitalised after getting infected with the coronavirus on March 4. He spent 62 days in a hospital and luckily recovered from the disease.

But he was in for a shock when he received the hospital bill of nearly $1.1 million (₹8 crore). The gigantic bill resembled a book with 181 pages.

Source: alarabiya

At one point during his hospitalisation Flor came so close to death that a nurse had to call his wife and children to bid him good bye. Surprisingly, Flor survived and people around started calling him a 'miracle child'.

Apparently, also the longest hospitalised Covid patient, Flor was discharged from the hospital on May 5. 

Source: The Seattle Times

After having spent 42 days in an isolation chamber and 29 days on ventilator, Flor knew that he would have to pay a huge bill. His first reaction on seeing the bill at his home was that of guilt.

I feel guilty about surviving. There’s a sense of ‘why me?’ Why did I deserve all this? Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.
Source: The Seattle Times

According to reports, Flor is covered by the government health insurance program for the elderly, and might not have to pay even a penny. But he feels guilty for taxpayers' money.