Fighting against all odds, Seema Kumari from Jharkhand secured a full scholarship to the Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seema hails from a small village named Dahu in Ormanjhi, Jharkhand and her inspiring story has taken the internet by storm.

Her parents didn't have the privilege of being educated. They rely on subsistence farming and her father also works at a local thread factory to provide for the family. In fact, she is the first woman in her family to attend a university.

Seema also joined the Yuwa school in Jharkhand in 2012 and started working as a Football coach to pay her school fees. She avoided child marriage and defended her right to an education to fulfil her dreams.

Seema managed to get herself a spot in one of the best universities in the world despite this being an extremely competitive year due to high number of applicants. Though, the acceptance rate was surprisingly low this year. It was only 3.4%.

She is yet to decide on what she would like to major in at Harvard but, she definitely has a clear vision about her future goals. She hopes to bring gender equality to her community. She said:

Gender equality is essential to reduce injustices against women like gender discrimination, domestic violence, child marriage, etc.

Seema also wants to start an organisation for women in her village in order to train them to be financially independent by helping them start a small business.

She also wishes to build a big network to educate women about their rights by providing them the right kind of knowledge.

Many people, including celebrities, congratulated her on achieving this feat.

