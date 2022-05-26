It's no secret that basic education is not easily accessible for everyone in our country. And the story of 10-year-old differently-abled Seema is heartbreaking and yet courageous.

Seema hails from Fatehpur village in Jamui district of Bihar and travels 1km daily on one leg to school. In the viral video, we see her undying passion to study even in such a difficulty.  

As per reports, Seema lost her one leg in a road accident two years back. Nonetheless, this didn't hold her back from studying as she walked 1 km to her school days.  

With a dream to become a teacher, Seems encourages everyone to get educated and also teaches other girls in the village. 

After the video went viral, The district magistrate of Jamui reached her home and gifted a tricycle to Seema and assured her that she will get an artificial limb.

Though we laud her courage and passion to study but this also reflects how much we need to work on our education system. 

