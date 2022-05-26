It's no secret that basic education is not easily accessible for everyone in our country. And the story of 10-year-old differently-abled Seema is heartbreaking and yet courageous.

Seema hails from Fatehpur village in Jamui district of Bihar and travels 1km daily on one leg to school. In the viral video, we see her undying passion to study even in such a difficulty.

#Bihar : #Jamui : The spirits are firm on the path of struggle! This 10-year-old Seema goes to school by jumping on the trails for 500 meters to study. Seema has lost a leg in a road accident.

Video: courtesy @abpbihar#India #USA @NitishKumar @UNHumanRights @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FMnVpxuSIB — Vijay kumar🇮🇳 (@vijaykumar1305) May 25, 2022

As per reports, Seema lost her one leg in a road accident two years back. Nonetheless, this didn't hold her back from studying as she walked 1 km to her school days.

With a dream to become a teacher, Seems encourages everyone to get educated and also teaches other girls in the village.

After the video went viral, The district magistrate of Jamui reached her home and gifted a tricycle to Seema and assured her that she will get an artificial limb.

Here's what people on Twitter had to say:

Knowing the story of Seema, a resident of Fatehpur village in Jamui district of Bihar, you will also say that this girl is saluted. Seema lost her one leg in a road accident but kept her courage, with the help of which she walked for 500 meters today. pic.twitter.com/1AD0uVJPZz — Ishit Omprakash (@Omprakashindia5) May 25, 2022

Seema,a girl from a poor family a small village in Jamui (Bihar) district, travels 1KM daily on one leg to school.wants to read wants to move forward.Wants to become a teacher. She had to amputate her leg during an accident,yet she has forgotten all her wounds.Salute to courage pic.twitter.com/Clq4kcluqK — Mahendra Kumar {Adv}Inc (@mahendransui) May 25, 2022

The baby girl Seema of the #Dalit family who belongs to a small village in Jamui district of #Bihar who goes to school walking 1km everyday, walking by one leg. Want to read and want to become a teacher. pic.twitter.com/FDl3bhx8CY — Komal karanwal (@Komalkaranwal_) May 25, 2022

Jamui DM handed over the tricycle to Seema after Seema's video went viral on social media. Along with this, Minister Ashok Chaudhary has talked about extradition of the artificial leg of the girl. Hope Seema will now be able to walk on both her feet. Best wishes to her #bihar pic.twitter.com/hTX93iT35K — Biswajeet Ray🇮🇳 (@BiswajeetRay7) May 25, 2022

Just 10 year old #Brave_Seema resident of khaira, Jammui, Bihar.



She dressed up and merrily hops her way to School.



Lost her leg 2 years ago #हो_कही_भी_आग_बस_आग_जलनी_चाहिए pic.twitter.com/uGsqKr7PUP — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) May 25, 2022

Though we laud her courage and passion to study but this also reflects how much we need to work on our education system.

Read more: 17 Differently-Abled People Who Emerged As Achievers Defying All The Odds That Life Threw At Them.