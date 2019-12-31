The last meeting of the year of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at ISRO ended with music when a senior space scientist played his flute.

The video of the flute performance was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The scientist in the video is P Kunhikrishnan who is currently the Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

Source: India Today

The video that has been viewed more than 30k times on Twitter is going viral on social media with netizens applauding the scientist for his music skills.

Kunhikrishnan has also served as the director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota and played a crucial role in several satellite operations of India. 