Instagram user, who goes by the name power_beard, posted this powerful image on social media and talked about how people from all walks of life come to join the Indian Army.
As received, source classified! ‘’ *Separated by religion; United by Faith* For those who dint know, My unit has around 15 percent Muslims. All auspicious functions are started by a Pooja in the Mandir and a Namaz/ Dua in the Masjid. Both the houses of worship are always under a single roof and called a *Sarv Dharma Sthal*. Though we are in an undisclosed location, I couldn’t resist sharing this great view of my two boys who are responsible for the respective temporary places of worship separated by a wall ....🙏🏼 ‘’ #indianarmy #india
All religions are given equal respect in the Indian Army. And everyone, be it a Hindu, a Christian or a Muslim attend all auspicious functions together as one unit.
He also goes on to reveal that both houses of worship (Puja ghar and Namaz ghar) are located under a single roof, next to each other and are called as the "Sarv Dharma Sthal".
For those who don't know, Sarva Dharma is a Hindu concept which means embodying the equality of the destination of the paths followed by all religions (Although the paths themselves may be different).
Soon, this picture also went viral on Reddit. People were quite pleased to see diversity and unity in the Indian Army.
This picture is worth a thousand words, indeed.