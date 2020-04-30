2020 you can fuck off right now, because it has been a while since we realised you are faulty and it seems like the warranty card has been misplaced by Gods.

So you have to leave. Just go. We can't deal with you anymore.

बस करो यार.... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 30, 2020

I'd rather go back to the year of my board exams.

I'd rather go back to my prepubescent days of squeaky voice and bad dressing choices than bear even a single more minute of this fuckall year.

i wish there’s a button to skip 2020 — fuck feelings (@rjmxrell) April 27, 2020

Every day of 2020 feels like a plot twist in Wild Wild Country, only more insane. We got your point. Tough titties. You win. Go now.

Go, because otherwise it will be the first time in history that people will be protesting against a year.

i hate 2020. fuck 2021 too just in case pic.twitter.com/sRRxHs1P6O — stan. (@BacockObama) April 28, 2020

2020 has become a sadistic, twisted form of Roadies where the tasks begin the moment you open your eyes in the morning.

And they continue till you finally find sleep (if you can, that is).

There is struggle, only struggle and no bikes as a reward.

Which is strange to me because these days I think I deserve a medal even for brushing my teeth.

2020 is a miserable year indeed. can it end already, i'm tired & done. — d (@cherrypieecake) April 30, 2020

There are eliminations too. Sudden and unfair.

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor gone.Bollywood loses two legends in two days.



In such desperate times,lets promise that we will be nice to people when they are alive. There is no point in saying sweet things about a person in the condolence message. They are not around to read it. 😥 pic.twitter.com/4oXOTFwpLz — Lisa Sebastian (@Goan_Senorita) April 30, 2020

Those were our best players, did you not realise? They were the stars of the show.

The ones who watch the Earth from above, tuned in just to see these guys, and look, they called them.

We will always hold a grudge against you for letting that happen.

Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan on another journey... Off to the next World before the rest of us get there. As a friend wrote to me, It’s God who’s taken their dates now. pic.twitter.com/xBZTk5RIv3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it’s too much to https://t.co/4xV3Fqw304 RISHIJI 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 30, 2020

2020 is so bad, Pentagon has released footage of UFOs.

Even they know that no one cares at this point, and if anything, people might be jazzed about meeting the aliens since they can't meet anyone else.

The pentagon literally CONFIRMED THE EXISTENCE of aliens today and no one gives a shit!!!!

2020 is fcking wild. — Jackie (@JackieKeifer) April 28, 2020

How can we make 2020 more interesting during this pandemic:



The Pentagon: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/nBRnitC42j



#AliensExist — 🥀ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) April 28, 2020

Next thing you know, they open Area 51 for strolls after the lockdown and personally show footage of moon landing being staged (I am a non-believer say what you want to say).

Thought I’d draw a more accurate calendar for 2020 so far.... pic.twitter.com/hWB9W4PIAH — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) April 24, 2020

my rating on 2020 so far:

★☆☆☆☆ — Forky (@ForkyToyStory) April 25, 2020

2020 is oblivious to the concept of 'moderation' and so please stop fucking tweeting shit like this because guess what, it might just come true.

A zombie apocalypse won't surprise me now after whatever happened in 2020 so far#riplegends#2020sucks — Ankit Morde (@Ankitttt__) April 30, 2020

2020 Next Level ( May)

Alien zombies#PENTAGON pic.twitter.com/bjkDR5nxDQ — karantin' A D A (@makyavelist_) April 28, 2020

2020, the tough time you have given us hasn't resulted in any kind of character development and we would like to say fuck you from the bottom of our hearts once again.