Qatar is no Las Vegas as one-night stand is frowned upon in the independent emirate of the Gulf region. If you are planning to visit Qatar with your date for FIFA World Cup this year, you will need to hold on to your hormones cos sex is "off the menu".

One-night stand can lead a severe punishment for the offenders. So, if you are caught having sex outside of marriage while visiting the tournament, this act can put you behind bars and the punishment can increase up to seven years. We aren't saying this, a report of Lad Bible quoted Daily Star while claiming the same.

Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament

- A police insider

Homosexuals visiting FIFA World Cup in Qatar will also face punishment of the same length. This is because same-sex intercourse is strictly prohibited under the Penal Code 2004 in the country, the report added. While many countries are legalising rights of LGBTQ+ community, homosexuality in Qatar is still illegal.

Apart from sex prohibition, visitors can't even host a party or have any celebration after games. "There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison," the police insider claimed further. No booze, no fun. Yeah, that's right!

The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited

- Police insider

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on November 21 and will conclude on December 18. Qatar will be hosting the football tournament this year. The 64th match competition will be held across eight venues in the nation.