If there is one celebrity really helping the government in the fight against coronavirus, it is Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK and his entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan announced 7 initiatives earlier and followed that up by giving up their office space as quarantine centers.

Taking things forward, the superstar has now given 25,000 PPE kits to the medics in Maharashtra.

The same was announced by Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra.

To which Shah Rukh replied:

SRK has also been uploading videos to generate awareness about coronavirus, trying to cheer people up at the same time.

Only one Shah Rukh.