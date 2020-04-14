If there is one celebrity really helping the government in the fight against coronavirus, it is Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK and his entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan announced 7 initiatives earlier and followed that up by giving up their office space as quarantine centers.

Taking things forward, the superstar has now given 25,000 PPE kits to the medics in Maharashtra.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

The same was announced by Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra.

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

To which Shah Rukh replied:

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

SRK has also been uploading videos to generate awareness about coronavirus, trying to cheer people up at the same time.

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

Only one Shah Rukh.