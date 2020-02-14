Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh have been going on since December 15, 2019. And while their endless determination and grit have inspired the entire country, it is their message today that has us feeling the love for them, moreso, on Valentine's Day.

The protesters who are demanding the withdrawal of CAA and NRC have just invited PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Valentine's Day with them, and to talk to them.

Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh hold heart-shaped cutouts with 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh' written on them. Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act has been going on at the spot. pic.twitter.com/nj4heo8IYM — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

In a heartfelt, post shared on Twitter, the protesters also announced that they have prepared a 'love song' and a 'surprise gift' for PM Modi.

#TumKabAaoge Thursday 13 Feb. 5PM , extending a heart felt invitation to Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of Love, together. #ShaheenBaghProtest #India_With_Shaheenbagh pic.twitter.com/aMNkJ784wL — Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 12, 2020

Syed Taseer Ahmed, who was one of the first protesters at Shaheen Bagh said:

Whether Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah or anyone else, they can come and talk to us. If they can convince us that whatever is happening is not against the Constitution, we will end this protest.

Only time will tell if PM Modi accepts the invitation or not.