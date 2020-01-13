It's been almost a month since anti-CAA protests began at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. The sit-in organised by Muslim women here have continued despite the chilling cold and rain in Delhi.

This will haunt BJP/RSS for long! #MyINDIA

Shaheen bagh right now #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/iNCsAqw32w — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 12, 2020

This Sunday, 12th January, saw one of the largest gatherings at Shaheen Bagh, ever since the protests started. Thousands of people gathered at the spot to show their solidarity with the protesting women.

People of different faiths came together to participate in a multi-faith prayer ceremony. The Preamble to the India Constitution was also read along with the readings of the Bible, Quran and Gita.

Huge crowd at Shaheen Bagh protest tonight. 😍😍



See the sea of people, salute to people of Shaheen Bagh. #CAA_NRCProtests #CAA_NRC_Protests #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/5WX1wvWnFQ — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) January 12, 2020

Today at Shaheen Bagh pic.twitter.com/SJVw43C2xv — Dushyant (@atti_cus) January 12, 2020

Shaheen Bagh is full. Largest crowd we have seen till date at Shaheen Bagh protests #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/yO3nupLvB1 — Resist CAA (@ResistCAA) January 12, 2020

United we stand ! Literally a sea of ppl Shaheen bagh, 40Fitta Road.#ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/zjm8piF4Xe — TruthSeeker (@TruthSe96993210) January 12, 2020

Shaheen bagh tonight....

(estimated more than a lakh people)

Dont let this go invisible... today and ever pic.twitter.com/TcbuNUdtuo — Sarover Zaidi (@bombaywalee) January 12, 2020

'हम देखेंगे' ... फ़ैज़ अहमद फ़ैज़ की नज़्म छोटी छोटी कश्तियों पर लिखी हुई है ..ग़ौर से देखिए..

'Hum dekhenge' Faiz Ahmed Faiz Nazm being written on small small paper boats . This protest is at another level at #ShaheenBagh . Do watch and do listen... pic.twitter.com/zVCRduu6ie — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 12, 2020

Hold your breath. This is not a helipad. This is #ShaheenBagh . Lightened and vibrant . Late at night. I try to bring you the ambience of the protest because if you are not here you should know what you missed ! #ShaheenBaghProtests pic.twitter.com/FUl431pd5T — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 12, 2020

#ShaheenBagh ke Maaon aur Behano ko lakkho salaam! You're now one of the icon for women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/lg1C3Xd87G — 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) January 12, 2020

People from every religion present at Shaheen Bagh today ❤ #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/AsGCALf266 — Irfan (@NextToSRK) January 12, 2020

It was truly incredible to see scores of people coming out and joining protests at Shaheen Bagh.