It's been almost a month since anti-CAA protests began at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. The sit-in organised by Muslim women here have continued despite the chilling cold and rain in Delhi.
This will haunt BJP/RSS for long! #MyINDIA— CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 12, 2020
Shaheen bagh right now #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/iNCsAqw32w
This Sunday, 12th January, saw one of the largest gatherings at Shaheen Bagh, ever since the protests started. Thousands of people gathered at the spot to show their solidarity with the protesting women.
People of different faiths came together to participate in a multi-faith prayer ceremony. The Preamble to the India Constitution was also read along with the readings of the Bible, Quran and Gita.
This will haunt BJP/RSS for long! #MyINDIA— CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 12, 2020
Shaheen bagh right now #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/iNCsAqw32w
Huge crowd at Shaheen Bagh protest tonight. 😍😍— Md Asif Khan آصِف (@imMAK02) January 12, 2020
See the sea of people, salute to people of Shaheen Bagh. #CAA_NRCProtests #CAA_NRC_Protests #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/5WX1wvWnFQ
Shaheen Bagh tonight. 👊👊#ShaheenBaghProtest #NRC_CAA_Protest pic.twitter.com/UaTKDlmQO0— India Resists (@India_Resists) January 12, 2020
Shaheen Bagh Protest is on peak tonight#ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaghProtests pic.twitter.com/bwxPwe2jdZ— Md Saquib Shoaib (@iamsaquib99) January 12, 2020
#ShaheenBagh it's historic today✌️@RanaAyyub @khanumarfa @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/kwXOwkizRq— Adv. MUZAKKIR Z KHAN (@Adv_MZKhan) January 12, 2020
Shaheen Bagh is full. Largest crowd we have seen till date at Shaheen Bagh protests #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/yO3nupLvB1— Resist CAA (@ResistCAA) January 12, 2020
United we stand ! Literally a sea of ppl Shaheen bagh, 40Fitta Road.#ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/zjm8piF4Xe— TruthSeeker (@TruthSe96993210) January 12, 2020
Shaheen bagh tonight....— Sarover Zaidi (@bombaywalee) January 12, 2020
(estimated more than a lakh people)
Dont let this go invisible... today and ever pic.twitter.com/TcbuNUdtuo
'हम देखेंगे' ... फ़ैज़ अहमद फ़ैज़ की नज़्म छोटी छोटी कश्तियों पर लिखी हुई है ..ग़ौर से देखिए..— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 12, 2020
'Hum dekhenge' Faiz Ahmed Faiz Nazm being written on small small paper boats . This protest is at another level at #ShaheenBagh . Do watch and do listen... pic.twitter.com/zVCRduu6ie
Hold your breath. This is not a helipad. This is #ShaheenBagh . Lightened and vibrant . Late at night. I try to bring you the ambience of the protest because if you are not here you should know what you missed ! #ShaheenBaghProtests pic.twitter.com/FUl431pd5T— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 12, 2020
Today protect at shaheenbagh. #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/gDxUgfM3iB— Shakil Zaki (@ShakilZaki3) January 12, 2020
#ShaheenBagh ke Maaon aur Behano ko lakkho salaam! You're now one of the icon for women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/lg1C3Xd87G— 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) January 12, 2020
This is #ShaheenBagh right now at #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/u5eZLSx9z5— Mohammad Sadique مُحمّد صادق (@Sadique_1987) January 12, 2020
Fire of freedom at ShaheenBagh#ShaheenBaghProtest#Reject_CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/ApZYWO3136— Abdul Nabi (@azhar03tech) January 12, 2020
Tonight belongs to #ShaheenBagh indeed! pic.twitter.com/0gDEpG0HT1— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 12, 2020
People from every religion present at Shaheen Bagh today ❤ #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/AsGCALf266— Irfan (@NextToSRK) January 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
We need more Shaheen Baghs. Across Delhi; across India. More people out on the streets reminding a nation what it means to protest, to dissent in a democracy. To remind people what it is to be patriotic & passionate about our country. The spirit of the protest lives on in Shaheen Bagh, day after day, night after night. Through the harsh winter & the dampening rain; but not once has the harshness hardened their hearts, nor has the rain dampened their souls. They do not rest, they do not pause. They persist, despite the difficulties and against all odds. Peacefully, beautifully. THAT is protest. THAT is spirit. And while the residents of Delhi & other cities marvel the humans of Shaheen Bagh for their grit, for their determination, unless we all feel that way, echo that sentiment, this movement will remain restrictive. Unless more areas across various different cities don't become Shaheen Baghs in their own right, echoing the call of freedom through the silence of the night, night after night, we will remain easy to manipulate. We need to disrupt our routine. We need to disrupt our own order so as to be noticed more & more. Shaheen Bagh is a symbol & will continue to remain one but, the symbol should be the beginning of that change. It should take root & stem in every part of the ground until they have nowhere to step or turn without seeing us fighting for what we believe in. It started with Shaheen Bagh, let it continue through each and everyone of us.And I request you to come, be a part of it and carry the word forward. Contribute. The roads of Kalindi Kunj have been converted into a protest hub. Crowds throng day & night, singing, sloganeering & dissenting. This crowd can be bigger; this voice can be louder. Come join the humans of Shaheen Bagh after the day & night hourly protests are over. Create - a Shaheen Bagh nearby and let the sounds echo through and draw more people in. This is revolution. The spirit of India. We're a population of 1.3 billion. It's time to unite now. #shaheenbagh #indiaagainstcaa_nrc #jnu #delhi #fromwhereistand #revolution #change #ourtimeisnow #inquilabzindabad
It was truly incredible to see scores of people coming out and joining protests at Shaheen Bagh.