After Sushant Singh Rajput's case was transferred to CBI, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence in an exclusive interview with AajTak's Rajdeep Sardesai.

Chakraborty talked about her Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput in October 2019. She revealed how she found out about Sushant's mental illness on the trip and how he had claustrophobia.

However, AajTak's initiative to go ahead with this interview didn't go down well with netizens and they showed their disappointment on Twitter.

According to Rajdeep Shushant Singh Rajput wasn't that big star.



Even if he wasn't, is justice reserved for the big stars like Ranbir, Varun,Sonam etc only?



Looks like He Is Been Highly Paid By Bollywood Mafia To Interview Rhea.#ShameOnAajTak #ArrestRheaChakroborty pic.twitter.com/7eLZZ4IUM7 — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) August 27, 2020

#ShameOnAajTak

Eligibility criteria to come in Rajdeep Sardesai interview.



1- BJP aur desh ko gaali bak do.

2- Crime kiya ho aur image sudharwani ho.

3- Fake news leke aao lekin particular agenda wali.



(See full pic) pic.twitter.com/pxjZrCRUT1 — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) August 27, 2020

If sushant was "claustrophobic of flying in planes,how and why did he learnt to fly a plane",This video shows Rhea's claims & Sushant flying a plane,Rhea deserves nothing less than rigorous imprisonment!

Rajdeep shame on you !#ShameOnAajTak#ArrestRheaChakraborty#ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/lB34kiuFsd — MAITRYPATEL (@wonderrwomennnn) August 27, 2020

just see the confidence on her face who is a Drug Dealer's, prime accused in a murderer case & drug addict & see the situation of a 74 years old poor father who lost his extremely talented son who is a legend .#ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/mUDuMOO8AE — Swarnali Gupta (@sunshine012354) August 27, 2020

Rhea's Neighbours make Arrest Demand for rhea and her family

They are saying she does black magic!

But I say she is a drug supplier, addict and murderer!@republic #ShameOnAajTak #ArrestRheaChakraborty you are Doomed! pic.twitter.com/zrZ6Yql4nH — AlokRavi (@AlokRaj12345691) August 27, 2020

Rajdeep Sardesai : Sushant toh itna bada Star nahi tha..

130 crore Indians : Crossed 1 billions Tweets in favour of Sushant within 2 months 🤣

Rajdeep Sardesai next move: Explosive Interview by Rhea on our Prime Time Show 😀

130 crore Indians right now : 😡#ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/xGysy6eI8C — Double Den (@sannt8) August 27, 2020

India's worse journalist is Rajdeep Sardesai. When the entire Nation demanding Rhea's arrest for SSR death but Aajtak, Sardesai is promoting culprits! Also earlier he mentioned SSR a mediocre actor. Infact this shameless journalist tried to prove Kasab as innocent! #ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/yPHNkMl1q3 — RAJDEEP ROY 🇮🇳 (@iamRajdeepRoy) August 27, 2020

Yesterday when Arnab Said

" Yeh wahi Log hain Jo Terrorists or Criminals ka interview krte hain" I thought about RNtv but I was wrong. #ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/hodghHbCSu — H O T Տ ᕼ O T 🔥 (@itsmaharaj) August 27, 2020

This channel going against the public sentiment 😠

And trying to show that the family of victim giving statements in emotions🤨And those People demanding for justice, they want to prove us as we are wrong 😓#ShameOnAajTak #ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/QybjD4jKot — Ajay Singh (@AjaySinghW) August 27, 2020

I have removed @aajtak

From my channel's pack!



As #aajtak touched new low by calling criminals for interview! Enough of their disgraceful act!



Maine to kardiya remove!

Tum bhi kar ke dekho, acha lagta hai ! 🙂🙏



No Indian will forgive them! #ShameOnAajTak#RheaChakrobarty pic.twitter.com/Q866xnOTIu — Panchhi 💫 (@NirastraBhawah) August 27, 2020

So in the interview with Rajdeep, Rhea Chakraborty remember every name of the place she lived with SSR in Europe, every drug he used to take yet she didn't know about what was it for? Stories are set and rehearsed from both of the actors.#ShameOnAajTak#BoycottAajtak#ArrestRhea — Rashi Ben (@YeRashiThi) August 27, 2020

Every celebrity and aspiring hopeful should find out who #RheaChakraborty PR is and vow never to use that person. Every step Rhea has taken has been wrong and even in two minute clip of the staged Rajdeep Sardesai interview she has incriminated herself even more#ShameOnAajTak — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) August 27, 2020

CBI & ED had warned Rhea 2-3 days ago, not to give an interview to any news channel, still, she did that.

Arrest drug dealer & murderer Rhea ASAP before she runs away /hides. #ShameOnAajTak#UnsubscribeAajTak pic.twitter.com/yB5P8tjhw6 — Vinita Chauhan (@Vinsee20) August 27, 2020

KARMA is knocking at your door TAI !! Get ready to welcome them!!



Tell them now, how much you loved Sushant and they will give you your answers then !! RHEA CHAKRABORTY you are doomed !! #ShameOnAajtak pic.twitter.com/cMniHw8H7m#ArrestRheaChakraborty — Jinal Furiya (@JinalFuriya5) August 27, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty managed Aaj Tak for her fake publicity with Rajdeep Sardesai,boot licker🥾👅 journalist who spread fake news about Former President Pranab Da Sir #ArrestRheaChakroborty #ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/6YBMDaTI09 — Jass Kaur Bedi (@JassKaurBedi1) August 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande also commented about this interview.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances.