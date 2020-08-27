After Sushant Singh Rajput's case was transferred to CBI, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence in an exclusive interview with AajTak's Rajdeep Sardesai. 

Chakraborty talked about her Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput in October 2019. She revealed how she found out about Sushant's mental illness on the trip and how he had claustrophobia.   

However, AajTak's initiative to go ahead with this interview didn't go down well with netizens and they showed their disappointment on Twitter.    

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande also commented about this interview. 

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances.   