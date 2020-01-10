Australia is suffering one of the worst calamities on the face of this planet.

The raging bushfires have already destroyed millions of hectares of land and celebs Down Under are trying their best to raise money through charity.

Apart from Hollywood actors like Chris Hemsworth, Elton John and Kylie Jenner, former Australian spinner Shane Warne also set up an auction to raise money for the bushfire victims.

Interestingly, the green baggy green cap - he put up for auction - has so far raised $1 million (Aus) or ₹4,88,30,204 approximately, reports BBC.

The baggy cap, given to Test debutants for the Australian Cricket Team, is one of Warne's prized possessions that he gave away hoping for a good response.

That's exactly what he got when he set out to auction it for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The cherished memorabilia, snapped by The Commonwealth Bank just a minute before the auction ended, was sold for twice the amount one of Don Bradman's baggy greens made in 2003.

Taking to Instagram, Warnie - who was amazed by the response - thanked his set of supporters and said:

Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge thank you / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way way beyond my expectations! The money will go directly to the Red Cross bushfire appeal to help people who are in desperate need. Once again thank you for all the incredible support, sending love back to all of you.

With this historic auction, Shane Warne has become one of the most respectable sporting individuals to donate a huge sum towards a natural cause.