Twitter had a field day earlier when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of enjoying "power without responsibility".

He didn't stop here and called it a "prerogative of eunuchs", thus comparing the CM to a eunuch, something which drew a lot of flak from netizens.

Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of the eunuch for ages.

Tharoor's comments, made during an interview given to CNN-News18, were seen as harsh by many. A few even thought the statement was transphobic up to an extent. 

Even though Shashi Tharoor, realizing the damage that has been done, apologized he missed the word that courted all the controversy. 

In a bid to settle down the trolls and set of critics, Tharoor's hastened apology had the word eunuch missing. 

Even though a war of words is what unfolds every time a seasoned politician takes on another one, this distasteful remark from Tharoor was uncalled for. 

Secondly, the 1950s jibe, ridiculing the other person by calling them an eunuch, doesn't necessarily verse well with Tharoor's history and fandom. 

And we thought you knew better Mr. Tharoor! 