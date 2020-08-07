You can agree or disagree with Shashi Tharoor's political opinions, but you have to admit that he has the best vocabulary in India. Okay, at least on Twitter.

From Floccinaucinihilipilification to hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia and sesquipedalian: He uses the strangest sounding terms with the most serious meanings. Meanings obviously we don't know.

In order to solve that problem, he is coming up with a book called Tharoorosaurus which will have 53 words from every letter of the English alphabet. The announcement of the same was made by Penguin India, the publishers.

Get your hands on this marvellous book by the wizard of words, @ShashiTharoor, here: https://t.co/WyddWdFtKE pic.twitter.com/1TAYcBUjq6 — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) August 6, 2020

And shared by Tharoor himself.

Coming out in early September, some quirky words & the fun stories behind them! https://t.co/QP7MQ6wjXa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2020

The description of the book on Amazon is interesting, too.

Shashi Tharoor is the wizard of words. In Tharoorosaurus, he shares fifty-three examples from his vocabulary: unusual words from every letter of the alphabet. You don't have to be a linguaphile to enjoy the fun facts and interesting anecdotes behind the words! Be ready to impress-and say goodbye to your hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!

Meanewhile, his followers have already started pre-ordering the book (you can do that here) and can't wait to get their hands on it.

