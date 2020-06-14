Okay, someone please get chai and Parle-G for Shashi Tharoor. He needs to relax.

Like, sit in the balcony and have a conversation with himself, using words that don't exceed 4 alphabets.

Because ab zyaada ho raha hai.

Yesterday, Hansal Mehta tagged Tharoor in a post, where comedian Saloni Gaur was imitating him. Responding to the same, the politician tweeted:

Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2020

Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia. I mean...

Isse 5 bachchon ke naam nikal aayenge.

Turns out it means 'fear of long words'.

As for sesquipedalian, it sounds like an exotic dish you wouldn't mind overpaying for. According to Google, it means 'characterized by long words'.

Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2020

Anyway, Twitter understandably started flipping over this, and here are some of the reactions.

2 aur word ka meaning dictionary mein dhundna hai kya pic.twitter.com/Ico9cthd11 — Nutcracker Shah♂️ (@beeing_shah) June 13, 2020

Every one who read above tweet pic.twitter.com/bDSLG6SfKs — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) June 13, 2020

Sir, what is this?