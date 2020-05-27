Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is a vegetarian. He has stated as much many times in the past. However his recent tweet about for choices are stirring up a storm on Twitter.

Retweeting his son who had retweeted a satirical thread about violence and meat-eating being co-related, Tharoor said that he did not find it hard to believe that it was true. Now, if it was Tharoor's inner Indian uncle talking or his satirical best showing, we don't know. We sincerely hope it's the latter though!

As a vegetarian (unlike my son who has re-tweeted this thread), I am easily persuaded by the theory that meat-eating inspires aggression and an unwillingness to compromise! https://t.co/Gx9gXSz8LK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 26, 2020

Anyhow, in light of no further explanation by Tharoor, Twitter has assumed the worst!

This must be the reason why some of the aggressive meat eaters in the country were lynched by peaceful mob of vegetarians over the years. https://t.co/lOCoXvro3x — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) May 26, 2020

Adolf Kaku — परमात्मनिर्भर || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) May 27, 2020

Lol - Ye uncle hain aakhir, chahe jitne acchi angrezi bolein. — Bhakt's Nightmare (@ReportTweet_) May 26, 2020

We have plenty of examples in India, where vegetarians killed non-vegetarians for their choice of food.



Unwillingness to compromise, eh? — QueenBee🐝—صباء احمد (@queenbeee_27) May 26, 2020

Does @ShashiTharoor know he can talk to his Son @ishaantharoor in person? FOE & all is fine, but a policymaker/leader shouldn’t publish their unfounded views that could affect public opinion, in a time when there’s a mass intolerance against diet choice, it’s so goddamn annoying! — idk, google empathy (@TheSortedChaos) May 27, 2020

Enough impetus for the so called less aggressive ones to go after the meat eating minorities?

This is a country where mobs kill for food. You might want to rephrase this Mr. Tharoor. https://t.co/fheJi0fobL — Shumail Bashir (@Schumyle) May 27, 2020

Some have even questioned if Tharoor thought Karl Sharro's OG satirical thread to be real!

Isn't Karl Sharro thread on meat-eating and aggressive tendency among Europeans actually a satire? Has Shashi Tharoor taken that thread for real? 🤔 https://t.co/KJgBo9BxwK — M Tahir (@TahirFiraz) May 26, 2020

That thread is satire, my dude. — Viva Falastin 🌹 (@OdinProphecy) May 26, 2020

So that was that! I am not going to make an opinion here. You guys fight it out!