'Unity in diversity', 'Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, aapas mein hai bhai bhai', these were some of the first phrases we learnt in childhood. Phrases that defined the idea of India for us. Phrases that defined humanity for us.

With the ongoing violence and communal clashes in Delhi, it feels that we need to be reminded of the basic elements our nation is made of - unity and brotherhood.

This concept of united India has been captured by noted shayars in their prose and poetry. This is just the right time to read these shayaris and work towards restoring peace and harmony.

Design Credits: Lucky Mehendiratta