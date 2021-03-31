Rhali Dobson's story is one that will inspire you to look at the bright side of things today. This 28-year-old successful Australian soccer player retired early, to take care of her boyfriend with brain cancer. But she was in for quite the surprise!

Matt and I are very open about everything. He was diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago after a seizure on the soccer field when he was playing. This is bigger than the sport. He is my absolute world.

- Rhali Dobson told ESPN

And at her last game, which she won, her boyfriend, Matt Stonham proposed to her! Surprising her in the most adorable way ever.

As Rhali ran to the side of the field to celebrate her win, Matt embraced his girlfriend, before getting down on one knee and proposing. Rhali, who played for Melbourne City, broke down in tears before saying yes to the ring!

We're not crying, you're crying.