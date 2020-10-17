Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has swept the 2020 elections away and gotten re-elected in New Zealand. In a landslide victory, her party will return with 64 of the 120 seats in Parliament. Which means Jacinda has become the first leader under New Zealand’s current system of government to be elected outright. 

Source: Time

Jacinda's empathetic leadership skills and brilliant crisis management has left everyone in awe of her. Here is how Twitter reacted to her being re-elected:

We can't wait to see her progress in the second term as she continues to inspire and encourage women, not just in New Zealand but around the world. 