Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has swept the 2020 elections away and gotten re-elected in New Zealand. In a landslide victory, her party will return with 64 of the 120 seats in Parliament. Which means Jacinda has become the first leader under New Zealand’s current system of government to be elected outright.

Jacinda's empathetic leadership skills and brilliant crisis management has left everyone in awe of her. Here is how Twitter reacted to her being re-elected:

I congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her party's resounding victory in the New Zealand general election. I admire the courage, wisdom and leadership, as well as the calm, compassion and respect for others, she has shown in these challenging times. https://t.co/J5dN0Gldk2 — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) October 17, 2020

Congratulations @jacindaardern and all our friends in the New Zealand Labour Party 🎉. For so many reasons, an inspiration around the world and deservedly making history today 🇳🇿 #NZElection2020 pic.twitter.com/uLLeHDCMoe — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) October 17, 2020

My warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on your re-election as Prime Minister of New Zealand.



Looking forward to continuing London's special relationship with NZ based on our shared vision for an inclusive, fairer and greener future. #NZElection2020 pic.twitter.com/UOxup6oGl1 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 17, 2020

PM Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford brings out some fried fish he caught this morning plus some venison bites for the waiting media outside their house.



God I love New Zealand. ❤️ #nzpol #nzelection2020 pic.twitter.com/ExXgLEdcwD — Stephen (@TheAviator1992) October 17, 2020

Looks like a landslide win for Jacinda Ardern and NZ Labour. How fortunate they are not to have the Murdochracy cancer corrupting their politics. — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) October 17, 2020

In 2017, 36 year-old Jacinda Ardern led New Zealand's Labour Party to an impressive 37% of the vote, and she was able to form a coalition government that made her Prime Minister.



Tonight, she's on the verge of winning an outright majority for Labour. Amazing.#WomenLead — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 17, 2020

Genuinely amazed Jacinda Ardern’s election slogan wasn’t just “HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW YOU CAN GO OUTSIDE AND ALSO HUG YOUR GRAN? THAT WAS ME BITCH” — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 17, 2020

Congratulations to @jacindaardern and @NZlabour. You have led NZ through difficult times, with an understanding of the special power of kindness. Your leadership will continue to inspire people around the world, especially women. — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 17, 2020

😍

I'm happy there's hope for the rest of us, but very jealous of NZ at the same time.

I sincerely hope that compassion, caring and empathy become a worldwide trend.#jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/AtSD1gUcUY — Criss Fresh (@crissfresh) October 17, 2020

Prime Minister @jacindaardern followed science and knowledge with compassion and caring, beat the pandemic, dealt swiftly with guns and violence, and last night her party won a landslide re-election. This is how leaders should govern, and voters reward them. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 17, 2020

Jacinda Ardern has impeccably handled Covid, a horrific terror attack & an earthquake

Her empathy, messaging & decisive leadership has been awe inspiring

Her election landslide is fully deserved

She’s a hero of our times

Our leaders could learn so much from her - but they won’t! https://t.co/6muWhTEshm — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 17, 2020

It seems like Jacina Ardern’s “do a good job in office” strategy paid off. https://t.co/jf8q9faAkf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 17, 2020

I don't understand how Jacinda Ardern got re-elected. It's almost as though people like it when someone is honest, rational, competent and caring.

Weird. https://t.co/A1qpnbfvIJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 17, 2020

New Zealanders have re-elected Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party with a massive outright majority. Politicians overseas, pay attention - good communication, empathy, competence, attention to scientific expertise, and crushing COVID-19 are all extremely popular with constituents — Jin Russell (@DrJinRussell) October 17, 2020

Heartwarming to see #jacindaardern fabulous victory. A woman and a leader to be proud of. — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) October 17, 2020

We can't wait to see her progress in the second term as she continues to inspire and encourage women, not just in New Zealand but around the world.