There are many companies, organisations and NGOs that are trying to do their bit to save lives amid rising Covid cases in our country.

And, one such organisation that is helping people is SheWings. SheWings is a social enterprise that has been working on the ground level for the past 8 years to create awareness on women's health and hygiene.

And, now amid rising Covid cases, they are also trying to help those who are in need of oxygen cylinders, beds, plasma and other medicines.

They need your help and support to be able to save the lives of Covid patients.

What is their mission?

They are trying to procure oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators and other medicines and they will be distributing these items on rental-free basis to those who need it the most.

They have set up a 'saviour room' and volunteers have been working round the clock to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic. Students from IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and AIIMS are part of this saviour room.

They are also trying to create awareness about Covid-19 on grass-root level to prevent the spread of he virus.

What can you do to help?

You can donate money to help them raise funds and buy the essential items. Here are the bank details:

SheWings Foundation Account number: 628405018293 IFSC Code: ICIC0006284 Sector 50 Noida

You can also click here to make a donation.

So far they have managed to arrange beds for 184 patients, blood plasma for 85 patients, food and medicine for patients.