In what can only be described as a shocking and desperate attempt to retain Donald Trump as the President of the USA, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, where Congress' ceremonial session to formally declare President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was taking place. 

Armed with guns, the mob jumped over the building walls, broke through the barricades, and stormed inside the building, proceeding to pose with official documents, sit on the dais inside the Senate Chamber, and even pull down the American Flag to instead hoist a flag stating 'Trump Is Our President'. 

US Capitol
Source: Twitter
Capitol Storming
Source: Twitter
US Capitol
Source: Twitter
US Capitol
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Many people shared photos of the attack on social media. Twitterati condemned the attack, calling it a vicious attack on the democracy of one of the world's most powerful nations.

As of now, four people have died during the attack, while 52 people have been arrested. 