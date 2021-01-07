In what can only be described as a shocking and desperate attempt to retain Donald Trump as the President of the USA, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, where Congress' ceremonial session to formally declare President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was taking place.
Armed with guns, the mob jumped over the building walls, broke through the barricades, and stormed inside the building, proceeding to pose with official documents, sit on the dais inside the Senate Chamber, and even pull down the American Flag to instead hoist a flag stating 'Trump Is Our President'.
Many people shared photos of the attack on social media. Twitterati condemned the attack, calling it a vicious attack on the democracy of one of the world's most powerful nations.
Now playing: Living the American Dream. Brought to you by #USCapitol. pic.twitter.com/u0JiegHD8t— Little Black Dress (@uma8987) January 7, 2021
This is the US Capitol right now. This is what the words and actions of President Trump have yielded. pic.twitter.com/IjjloWRRWH— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021
#USCapitol— Abhishek Bandhu (@AbhishekBandhu9) January 7, 2021
MSNBC reports that a flag has been taken down from the US Capitol, dropped on the ground outside. Rioters are trying to replace it with a Trump flag.— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 6, 2021
This is literal treason. pic.twitter.com/Z8qt5bOvmW
The US capitol during BLM protests (left) vs pro Trump riots (right). See the problem? pic.twitter.com/SgA5tRf2W6— joshpagne problems 🏳️🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) January 6, 2021
We are shot while sleeping #BreonnaTaylor We are shot while jogging #AhmaudArbery We are shot while playing #TamirRice & the list goes on BUT the fact that this man made it all the way to the #USCapitol without being shot or killed is the true definition of #whiteprivilege. pic.twitter.com/odeunSRBJ4— Quentrel Provo (@mrstopviolence) January 6, 2021
Remember when they thought KNEELING for black lives during the national anthem was disrespectful? #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/SyA1cxYKtx— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) January 6, 2021
Not Iran, not Isis, not China, not hordes across the border, we get invaded by this guy. pic.twitter.com/1fdBUhAc7b— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) January 7, 2021
A protester hangs from a balcony in the #Senate Chamber after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/pzRG8DeNq1— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
As of now, four people have died during the attack, while 52 people have been arrested.