In what can only be described as a shocking and desperate attempt to retain Donald Trump as the President of the USA, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, where Congress' ceremonial session to formally declare President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was taking place.

Wow, this by ITV News is the best footage I have seen from inside the Capitol.



The journalist notes: "America's long journey as a stable democracy appears to be in doubt." pic.twitter.com/zvhsbwI1x5 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 7, 2021

Armed with guns, the mob jumped over the building walls, broke through the barricades, and stormed inside the building, proceeding to pose with official documents, sit on the dais inside the Senate Chamber, and even pull down the American Flag to instead hoist a flag stating 'Trump Is Our President'.

Many people shared photos of the attack on social media. Twitterati condemned the attack, calling it a vicious attack on the democracy of one of the world's most powerful nations.

Now playing: Living the American Dream. Brought to you by #USCapitol. pic.twitter.com/u0JiegHD8t — Little Black Dress (@uma8987) January 7, 2021

This is the US Capitol right now. This is what the words and actions of President Trump have yielded. pic.twitter.com/IjjloWRRWH — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

MSNBC reports that a flag has been taken down from the US Capitol, dropped on the ground outside. Rioters are trying to replace it with a Trump flag.



This is literal treason. pic.twitter.com/Z8qt5bOvmW — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 6, 2021

The US capitol during BLM protests (left) vs pro Trump riots (right). See the problem? pic.twitter.com/SgA5tRf2W6 — joshpagne problems 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) January 6, 2021

We are shot while sleeping #BreonnaTaylor We are shot while jogging #AhmaudArbery We are shot while playing #TamirRice & the list goes on BUT the fact that this man made it all the way to the #USCapitol without being shot or killed is the true definition of #whiteprivilege. pic.twitter.com/odeunSRBJ4 — Quentrel Provo (@mrstopviolence) January 6, 2021

Remember when they thought KNEELING for black lives during the national anthem was disrespectful? #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/SyA1cxYKtx — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) January 6, 2021

Not Iran, not Isis, not China, not hordes across the border, we get invaded by this guy. pic.twitter.com/1fdBUhAc7b — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) January 7, 2021

A protester hangs from a balcony in the #Senate Chamber after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/pzRG8DeNq1 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

As of now, four people have died during the attack, while 52 people have been arrested.